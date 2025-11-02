If You're Not Cleaning This Part Of Your Kitchen, You're Putting Your Whole House At Risk

Most of us wipe down counters, degrease the kitchen cabinets (sometimes at least), scrub sinks, and mop up spills regularly. But there's one dirty part of the kitchen that many never think to clean, and that's the range hood. That metal canopy above your stove isn't just decorative; it's designed to pull cooking fumes, smoke, and airborne grease away from your food and out of your home. But if you're not cleaning it regularly, especially the filter and inner components, you're not just neglecting hygiene, you're risking a grease fire in your kitchen. You may feel like this is an obvious piece of advice, but you would be surprised at how many folks don't actually clean it, and definitely not regularly — wiping just the outside doesn't count.

Grease buildup in range hoods is a serious fire risk. As hot vapors rise during cooking, especially when frying or sautéing, they carry tiny grease particles into the vent system. Over time, these particles coat the inside of the range hood and filter. If this buildup isn't cleaned out, it becomes highly flammable. A small flame or flare-up on the stovetop could easily ignite the grease and send fire into the vent system, quickly spreading to cabinets and beyond.

What makes it especially risky is how invisible the danger is. Your stovetop may look clean, but a dirty range hood can quietly accumulate months — or years — of grease behind the scenes. And unlike regular surface cleaning, this isn't something you can just ignore until spring cleaning season rolls around; routine maintenance is essential!