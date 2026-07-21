10 Candies Only Banana-Heads Can Appreciate

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There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love banana-flavored candy and those who avoid it. The taste is probably the culprit; artificial banana flavoring doesn't taste like the real deal, but that may have to do with the fact that the flavor was designed to reproduce the taste of Gros Michel bananas, the most popular variety in the United States until the 1950s. A fungus nearly wiped out the Gros Michel, and it was replaced as the banana of choice by the Cavendish variety. So it's not that banana candy doesn't taste like the real fruit — it just doesn't taste like Cavendish bananas (which has its own pandemic to deal with).

Because of this, one can enjoy safe-to-eat radioactive fruit bananas from the produce section and still either love or despise banana-flavored candy. And if you're a fellow candy banana-head, you most likely have a favorite go-to treat that satisfies whatever Donkey Kong-level cravings may arise. However, it's possible you could be missing out on a whole bunch of other banana-flavored goodies — pun intended. If you're a banana candy connoisseur, or if you have one in your life, this list is for you.