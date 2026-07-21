10 Candies Only Banana-Heads Can Appreciate
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There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love banana-flavored candy and those who avoid it. The taste is probably the culprit; artificial banana flavoring doesn't taste like the real deal, but that may have to do with the fact that the flavor was designed to reproduce the taste of Gros Michel bananas, the most popular variety in the United States until the 1950s. A fungus nearly wiped out the Gros Michel, and it was replaced as the banana of choice by the Cavendish variety. So it's not that banana candy doesn't taste like the real fruit — it just doesn't taste like Cavendish bananas (which has its own pandemic to deal with).
Because of this, one can enjoy safe-to-eat radioactive fruit bananas from the produce section and still either love or despise banana-flavored candy. And if you're a fellow candy banana-head, you most likely have a favorite go-to treat that satisfies whatever Donkey Kong-level cravings may arise. However, it's possible you could be missing out on a whole bunch of other banana-flavored goodies — pun intended. If you're a banana candy connoisseur, or if you have one in your life, this list is for you.
Banana Flavor Laffy Taffy
As a banana-head, I took it upon myself to make sure my personal favorite was the first on the list. Banana-flavored Laffy Taffy is well-known royalty in the banana candy world. This is likely due to the fact that it was one of the four original flavors of Laffy Taffy released in the 1970s, giving people several decades to warm up to it. Enjoy a banana-flavored candy and have a laugh at the joke Laffy Taffy selects for every wrapper.
Purchase a 3.08-pound, 145-piece container of Banana Flavor Laffy Taffy for $24.99.
Banana Runts
Originally released in the 1980s, Banana Runts is a classic that even non-banana heads enjoy from time to time. This tiny, banana-shaped hard candy began as a treat stocked in public coin-operated machines, and today, can evoke nostalgia for arcades and bustling malls with zero empty retail locations.
Purchase a 1.7 pound bag of Banana Runts for $20.99.
Banana Moon Pie
This one is less of a candy and more of a sweet treat, but that's enough to include it on our list of banana-flavored icons. The banana Moon Pie is a fun twist on the traditional marshmallow-stuffed sandwich cookies, but features banana flavor instead of the usual chocolate cookie and icing. Banana is just one of the flavors that have been available in the 100-year-history of Moon Pies, and like the others, it's a little bite of perfection and worth a try at least once.
Purchase a 2.75-ounce 12-pack of Banana Moon Pies for $14.99.
Bubs Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals
Bubs Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals are a delicious foam candy from Sweden that combines rich toffee flavor with the fruity goodness of banana for a flavor experience like no other. They're also vegan, which makes these candies perfect for plant-based individuals, and they'll add a new favorite to your list of banana candies if you have yet to try them for yourself.
Purchase a 5.5-ounce bag of Bubs Sweet Banana Toffee Ovals for $9.99.
Top Banana Jelly Belly
If you've ever played the game BeanBoozled, you know that a Top Banana Jelly Belly Jelly Bean is far better than having your taste buds traumatized by its lookalike Wet Dog-flavored bean. But honestly, the sweet flavor of banana-flavored Jelly Belly Jelly Beans is irresistible, even without the threat of an unpleasant flavor looming overhead.
Purchase a 1-pound bag of Top Banana Jelly Belly Jelly Beans for $14.89.
Banana Stick Hi-Chews
The slander of any Hi-Chew flavor is inexcusable, but the Banana Stick Hi-Chew is particularly egregious, because they're a banana lover's dream. The burst of flavor from Hi-Chews is a refreshing way to get your banana candy fix, and will make you feel like you're on an island paradise vacation, even when you're not.
Purchase a 26.4-ounce 15-pack of Banana Hi-Chews for $21.99.
Now and Later Banana
Now and Later packs abundant satisfaction into every piece, and the banana-flavored Now and Laters are no exception. The chewy candy is know for its long-lasting flavor, so when you unwrap a banana Now and Later, you'll enjoy a treat that will carry you through even the dullest part of your day. The only thing with more banana flavor than these is likely an actual banana.
Purchase a 1.3-pound 24-pack of Banana Now and Later candy for $12.65.
Circus Peanuts
If it's been a while since you last ate Circus Peanuts — or if you've avoided them altogether — let us remind you that the marshmallow candies are banana-flavored. They've been around for decades, orin the case of Spangler Circus Peanuts, over a century, and you may not know that these unloved candy actually helped to inspire one of America's favorite breakfast cereals (Lucky Charms, to be exact). For many, Circus Peanuts are pure nostalgia, bringing to mind visits to the circus, a fair, or anywhere you can win a stuffed animal in a game of ring toss.
Purchase a 5-ounce bag of Spangler Circus Peanuts for $14.88.
Haribo Bananas
Haribo Bananas gummy candies were added to the Germany confectionery company's Haribo candy line in the United States in 2026, and are sure to become a fast favorite. The candies have a sugary outer coating and a true-to-Haribo gummy inside, all delivered in a fun banana shape.
Purchase a 8.46-ounce bag of Haribo Bananas gummy candy for $14.43.
Amos Peelerz
Amos Peelerz are a perfect treat and activity, all in one banana-flavored candy. They not only have the fruity taste of bananas, but the candy itself is shaped like a banana. You can even remove the outer banana "peel" to get to the rest of the gummy candy inside.
Purchase a 6-ounce bag of Gummy Banana Amos Peelerz for $8.00.