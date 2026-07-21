The Hands Down Best Way To Upgrade Any Subway Sandwich

Whether you prefer to build your own sandwich at Subway or order one of the chain's classic subs, do your taste buds a huge favor and add banana peppers to your sandwich. You really can't go wrong adding this topping thanks to its flavor-packed acidity. The tangy bite of the peppers doesn't just add flavor, it plays an important role in cutting through the richness of fatty meats, cheeses, and creamy sauces (like the kind of mayo Subway uses) as well as provide balance to salty ingredients; creating a tastier sandwich overall. Not to mention, they also add a subtle crunch.

Unless you're ordering a sandwich with strictly veggies, chances are it contains at least one rich ingredient that will benefit from the contrast of banana peppers. Sandwiches that are practically screaming for banana peppers to be added include the steak or chipotle Philly, seasoned steak and avocado, chicken bacon and ranch, 5-meat Italian, and the tuna sandwich (although, you may want to think twice before ordering fish from Subway). However, even if you're a strictly veggies-only sandwich person, banana peppers make a great addition since they add a brighter, tangier flavor than most fresh vegetables can provide.

Unlike hotter peppers, banana peppers deliver only a mild heat, making them an easy addition for nearly any palate. Their thin slices deliver small bursts of acidity in almost every bite. If you're iffy about adding these to your sandwich you can always ask for some on the side to add yourself.