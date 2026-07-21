The Hands Down Best Way To Upgrade Any Subway Sandwich
Whether you prefer to build your own sandwich at Subway or order one of the chain's classic subs, do your taste buds a huge favor and add banana peppers to your sandwich. You really can't go wrong adding this topping thanks to its flavor-packed acidity. The tangy bite of the peppers doesn't just add flavor, it plays an important role in cutting through the richness of fatty meats, cheeses, and creamy sauces (like the kind of mayo Subway uses) as well as provide balance to salty ingredients; creating a tastier sandwich overall. Not to mention, they also add a subtle crunch.
Unless you're ordering a sandwich with strictly veggies, chances are it contains at least one rich ingredient that will benefit from the contrast of banana peppers. Sandwiches that are practically screaming for banana peppers to be added include the steak or chipotle Philly, seasoned steak and avocado, chicken bacon and ranch, 5-meat Italian, and the tuna sandwich (although, you may want to think twice before ordering fish from Subway). However, even if you're a strictly veggies-only sandwich person, banana peppers make a great addition since they add a brighter, tangier flavor than most fresh vegetables can provide.
Unlike hotter peppers, banana peppers deliver only a mild heat, making them an easy addition for nearly any palate. Their thin slices deliver small bursts of acidity in almost every bite. If you're iffy about adding these to your sandwich you can always ask for some on the side to add yourself.
Not a banana pepper fan? Try these instead
If you already know you don't like banana peppers (whether it's because of their vinegary bite or you find them too spicy), Subway offers alternatives that can still elevate your sandwich order in a similar way. Though simple, you can't go wrong with pickles, especially when paired with chicken, like on a sweet onion teriyaki chicken sandwich. While they won't add quite as much acidity as banana peppers, they provide just enough tang to balance the rich meat and sauce to create an even more satisfying sandwich.
If you'd like to go even milder than that, try adding few slices of green bell pepper. If you're someone who prefers more of a fresh, herbaceous crunch rather a tangy one, green bell peppers are an excellent choice. Similar to banana peppers, green bell peppers complement the flavor profiles of almost any Subway sandwich, whether served hot or cold, as their flavor quietly balances the other ingredients out. Several sandwiches already come with green bell peppers by default, but others that could use a little pep in their step include the meatball sub, ham and salami, and B.M.T.
Another option is sliced onions. Red onions, in particular, pair well with hearty meats like roast beef and steak because their natural pungency helps cut through richness in much the same way acidic toppings like banana peppers do, only without the briny tang.