The 5 Best Summer Desserts At Dollar Tree, Hands-Down

At Dollar Tree, the changing of the seasons is more obvious in the rest of the store than in the food aisles. Early summer brings a plethora of patriotic decorations, while beach-themed dishware, tote bags, and kitchen towels are in ascendance right up until black cats and pumpkins take over the aisles well in advance of Halloween. The grocery lineup, however, remains more or less consistent year-round, so not many items are designated as summertime specials. That being said, Dollar Tree not only sells snacks that are great for summer cookouts but also has desserts that would work for the same occasion. These treats are just right for solo enjoyment too, even if the pool you're chilling by is a plastic kiddie one in your own backyard.

Since Dollar Tree has a freezer case, our quintet of summer desserts includes several frozen treats. We also have an ice cream-inspired cookie-candy hybrid that made our list of 2025's best Dollar Tree finds as well as a regional favorite cookie-cake crossover. If you don't mind doing some cooking, there's even a mix that'll allow you to riff on a classic carnival favorite at home.