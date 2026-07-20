How Wagon Cooks Transformed Tough Cuts Of Meat To Feed Hungry Cowboys In The Old West

It wasn't easy being a cowboy. Polished and glamorized over the years into a symbol of all-American masculinity, a real cowboy was less likely to lose his life in a gunfight at high noon and more likely to get injured in a stampede during a cattle drive. It was tough living, and the food they ate was sometimes just as tough. That's why cowboy cooks (or "cookies") often made chili to make use of otherwise unpalatably chewy cuts of meat.

David Davis, chief curatorial officer at the National Cowboy Museum, told The Takeout that chili was one of the staple foods real cowboys ate in the Old West. "Mexican cooks on the trail, especially those coming out of Texas, used many Mexican influences, such as spices and chilis." By taking some of the toughest, cheapest cuts of meat that they had to work with, like the chuck, and braising them in a pot with chile peppers, cookies could make a satisfying, no-fuss dinner perfect for hungry cowboys. Interestingly, although chuck is a common cut of beef to use for chili, that's not necessarily why the wagons carrying cowboy provisions were called "chuck wagons" — "chuck" was used as a general slang term for food, whereas "chuck" as a cut of beef came from the word "chunk."