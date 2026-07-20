8 Mouthwatering Candies Made From Honey We Found On Amazon
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Amazon is known for its deals on electronics, clothing, beauty and skincare products, and popular grocery items. But did you know that they also have a wide assortment of candy? The retail giant is a sugary wonderland, offering everything from 5-pound bags of peach rings to Japanese Kit Kats and vintage movie theater candies you won't find at concession stands today. To that list, we're also including honey candies.
Honey candies are the perfect solution for an energy or immunity boost at home or when you're on the go — and Amazon is the perfect place to get them. Check out these eight delightful honey candies, all available on Amazon, that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Wedderspoon Organic Manuka Honey Drops
For a sweet yet soothing remedy for a dry throat, try Wedderspoon Organic Manuka Honey Drops. Made in New Zealand with organic Manuka honey (which actually does deserve the hype), these honey candies include echinacea, an herbal plant with a variety of anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting benefits. They're delicious, nutritious, and best of all, don't have that traditional cough drop taste.
Purchase a 4-ounce pack of 20 Wedderspoon Organic Manuka Honey Drops at Amazon for $9.88.
Honees Honey & Ginger Hard Candy
Handmade in Italy since 1932, Honees Honey & Ginger Hard Candy packs a boost of intense flavor in a small dose. Honees blends pure honey and Indonesian ginger root extract, which aids digestion and nausea relief. These candies perfectly balance sweet and spicy flavors, making them a great pick-me-up anytime you're feeling a little under the weather.
Purchase a 2.85-ounce pack of Honees Honey & Ginger Hard Candy on Amazon for $5.48.
P.R.I Manuka Honey Nuggets
Satisfy your sweets craving with these P.R.I. Manuka Honey Nuggets. Made with New Zealand Manuka honey, but without corn syrup or high-fructose corn syrup, these honey treats are an absolute delight for natural candy lovers. The family-owned P.R.I. is also the first Manuka honey brand in the United States, and takes inspiration from New Zealand's focus on wellness.
Purchase a 3-ounce bag of P.R.I. Manuka Honey Nuggets on Amazon for $8.99.
Welbee's 100% Pure Honey Candy
There's only one ingredient in Wellbee's 100% Pure Honey Candy — and that's honey. Individually sealed in blister packs, reviewers say that while it is a splurge, it is worth it as there are no added sugars and additives. "So hard to find with no additives," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "This is as described and a wonderful treat." Simple and organic, this honey candy can be used to sweeten drinks and even as a way to easily make hot honey at home.
Purchase a 1.76-ounce pack of 20 Wellbee's 100% Pure Honey Candy on Amazon for $14.99.
Le Specialità Italiane Natural Hard Candy
Level up your honey candy game with Le Specialità Italiane's Natural Italian Honey-Filled Hard Candy on Amazon. Its ingredients deliver an authentic taste of Italy: The candies are crafted with 100% Italian unrefined sugar extracted from beetroots and pure Italian honey. With a crisp, delicate shell and a mouthwatering center, Le Specialità Italiane's honey candies are like love at first sight (or taste). Buon appetito!
Purchase a 3.5-ounce bag of Le Specialità Italiane Natural Italian Honey-Filled Hard Candy from Amazon for $9.53.
Beekeeper's Natural Throat Soothing Pops
For a fun sweet to give kids and kids at heart, consider Beekeeper's Natural Throat Soothing Pops. Made with honey, vitamin D, zinc and bee propolis — a resinous mixture created from sap that bees use to build and fix hives — these pops come in a variety of flavors like strawberry and apple to make throat immunity a delightful treat for everyone.
Purchase a pack of 15 Beekeeper's Natural Throat Soothing Pops on Amazon for $8.99.
Arcor Honey Filled Hard Candy
With its no-frills packaging, Arcor's Honey Filled Hard Candy Bon Bons are probably the best bang for your buck when it comes to honey candies on Amazon. Imported straight from Argentina and distributed by online retailers like Assortit, this candy takes us back to the 1950s with its bright yellow wrapper and sweet flavor. And with this bag in your arsenal, you'll have enough honey candies to last you a long while.
Purchase a 1-pound bag of Arcor Honey Filled Hard Candy Bon Bons on Amazon for $9.99.
Bit-O-Honey Candy
A special shout-out to Bit-O-Honey for being one of the best old school candies sold at Cracker Barrel and all over the U.S. back in the day — and now on Amazon. While not a traditional hard candy like the other ones on this list, Bit-O-Honey is a savory-sweet honey taffy crafted by Spangler with roasted almond bits, a touch of creamy maple, and a little bit of salt to give it that saltwater taffy mouthfeel. It's a classic treat for a reason.
Purchase a 1-pound pack of Bit-O-Honey from Amazon for $13.99.