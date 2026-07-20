3 Magic Words Take Your Five Guys Burger Order To A New Level

Despite the fact that Five Guys boasts some of the highest prices among popular fast food burger chains, many people adore the restaurant for its great flavor. But if you're going to cough up the cash for a premium burger, you ought to know how to order it properly so you're getting the meal at its best. Whatever you order, make sure you're asking for the burger "all the way," as this will indicate you want it topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. In case you forget, this is usually plastered on the overhead menu next to the list of customizable toppings.

The best part about this Five Guys ordering hack is that it doesn't cost extra. Not every burger topping imaginable will be free, mind you. Adding an extra burger patty, for example, will incur an additional charge. But everything else, from pickles to peppers, is included in the price, allowing you to build the burger however you like. Don't feel limited by the "all the way" option, either. No one's going to stop you from continuing to customize from there.

We still think Culver's burgers taste better than Five Guys, but the latter restaurant does still make great food. The fact that Five Guys doesn't penny-pinch every piece of lettuce and tomato only makes the appeal all the more obvious. If you go to McDonald's and start adding ingredients to the point that it resembles a loaded Five Guys burger, that price gap is quickly going to shrink — and, let's be honest, the quality difference between the two is night and day.