3 Magic Words Take Your Five Guys Burger Order To A New Level
Despite the fact that Five Guys boasts some of the highest prices among popular fast food burger chains, many people adore the restaurant for its great flavor. But if you're going to cough up the cash for a premium burger, you ought to know how to order it properly so you're getting the meal at its best. Whatever you order, make sure you're asking for the burger "all the way," as this will indicate you want it topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. In case you forget, this is usually plastered on the overhead menu next to the list of customizable toppings.
The best part about this Five Guys ordering hack is that it doesn't cost extra. Not every burger topping imaginable will be free, mind you. Adding an extra burger patty, for example, will incur an additional charge. But everything else, from pickles to peppers, is included in the price, allowing you to build the burger however you like. Don't feel limited by the "all the way" option, either. No one's going to stop you from continuing to customize from there.
We still think Culver's burgers taste better than Five Guys, but the latter restaurant does still make great food. The fact that Five Guys doesn't penny-pinch every piece of lettuce and tomato only makes the appeal all the more obvious. If you go to McDonald's and start adding ingredients to the point that it resembles a loaded Five Guys burger, that price gap is quickly going to shrink — and, let's be honest, the quality difference between the two is night and day.
Ordering Five Guys 'all the way' is how the chain intends it
Five Guys isn't the only fast food burger joint that offers free toppings, mind you. In-N-Out follows suit by only charging customers for adding extra meat or cheese. A closer comparison to Five Guys might be Shake Shack, though, and it does charge for toppings. Sure, you can add tomato, lettuce, and sliced onion free of charge, but cherry peppers, avocado slices, and caramelized or crispy onions all cost extra. (To be fair, Five Guys doesn't offer avocado and would likely take a hit if it offered it for free.)
In any case, ordering a Five Guys burger all the way is essentially the Five Guys house special, but it doesn't automatically get made this way. As far as we can tell, the idea behind this is to invite customers to get creative with their order. If the burgers came with these toppings from the start, people who aren't big mushroom fans, for example, may decide the restaurant isn't for them even though they could just request the mushrooms to be left off. By starting from scratch with no toppings automatically added, the message rings loud and clear that this burger can and should be made the way you like it. Five Guy's "all the way" option is a helpful suggestion for what would taste good if customization isn't really your thing.