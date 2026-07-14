This Iconic Brand Is Coming For Uncrustables With A 50% Bigger Dupe
While it seems like Smucker's Uncrustables have an iron grip on the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich section of the freezer aisle, there's another version heading to store shelves soon which is made by a rival jelly manufacturer. According to snack enthusiast social media user Snackolator, Welch's is reportedly releasing a frozen crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich too, but with one added benefit: These are 50% bigger than Uncrustables.
The Welch's versions of crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, dubbed Real PB&Js, will start with three flavors: Grape, Strawberry, and Mixed Fruit. According to the package preview, these sandwiches will weigh in at 3.1 ounces each and will pack in 12 grams of protein per sandwich. Each box will come with six sandwiches, and you should see them arriving at Walmart within the coming weeks. This is just in time for peak summer break; hungry kids will hopefully be able to munch on these things at camp, the beach, or at home sooner rather than later. And just so there's no confusion, not only are they bigger, these Real PB&Js are square-shaped, so there's no mistaking them for a Smucker's Uncrustable.
Adults make up for a large fan base of crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches
As much as we associate a crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich with picky kids, the sheer convenience of an Uncrustable is hard to argue against. A few years ago, we learned that NFL athletes go through a wild amount of Uncrustables because they mix a handy combination of fast carbohydrates, fat, and protein into an athlete's system which makes for a relatively well-rounded boost of fuel during training.
It's not just athletes that pine for these things, either. This year's crew of astronauts on Artemis II went on a voyage around the moon and back and publicly lamented the fact that they didn't have any crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on board. Smucker's responded by gifting each astronaut a lifetime supply of Uncrustables. Considering my main gripe is that the original ones are so small, Welch's might have a leg up in this competition. It's hard to unseat a reigning winner, but sometimes bigger really is better. We'll have to see how Welch's larger Real PB&Js fare when they hit Walmart shelves.