This Iconic Brand Is Coming For Uncrustables With A 50% Bigger Dupe

While it seems like Smucker's Uncrustables have an iron grip on the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich section of the freezer aisle, there's another version heading to store shelves soon which is made by a rival jelly manufacturer. According to snack enthusiast social media user Snackolator, Welch's is reportedly releasing a frozen crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich too, but with one added benefit: These are 50% bigger than Uncrustables.

The Welch's versions of crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, dubbed Real PB&Js, will start with three flavors: Grape, Strawberry, and Mixed Fruit. According to the package preview, these sandwiches will weigh in at 3.1 ounces each and will pack in 12 grams of protein per sandwich. Each box will come with six sandwiches, and you should see them arriving at Walmart within the coming weeks. This is just in time for peak summer break; hungry kids will hopefully be able to munch on these things at camp, the beach, or at home sooner rather than later. And just so there's no confusion, not only are they bigger, these Real PB&Js are square-shaped, so there's no mistaking them for a Smucker's Uncrustable.