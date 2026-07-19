Give Baked Potatoes 10x More Flavor With This Canned Soup

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What is the biggest mistake people make with baked potatoes? From the point of view of your taste buds, it would probably be serving it plain. It's like eating salad without dressing or bread without butter ... just no fun. It's a well-known fact that toppings take boring tubers and transform them into something actually worth eating, but one ingredient that may not have occurred to you is canned cheese soup. The ideal is the condensed kind, such as Campbell's Cheddar Cheese (which is available at Walmart for around $2 per can, although prices may vary by location).

Cheese and potatoes are as perfect a pairing as peanut butter and jelly, but cheese soup has the benefit of being already in a semi-liquid state. It's also shelf-stable, so if you bought a tin way back when and forgot about it, you can still make cheesy potatoes even if every last bit of cheese in your fridge has grown moldy.

The simplest way to add canned cheese soup to your baked potato is to spoon it over the top. There's no need to reconstitute — in fact, it's best that you don't since in its thickened state it's more like a sauce. The heat from the potato will melt and warm the cheese soup, or you can stick the potato in the microwave or back in the oven for a moment to take off any residual chill from the can. You could also cut the baked potato in half, scoop out the flesh, mash it up with a few spoonfuls of cheese soup, then spoon it back into the skin.