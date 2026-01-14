For The Easiest Loaded Baked Potatoes Grab This Type Of Baking Pan

Plain baked potatoes are healthy but boring. Fully loaded ones, however, are a different story altogether. If the toppings are sufficiently hearty and protein-packed, they can even transform that tater from a side into a main course. Erin Fletter, who offers kids' cooking classes through her company Sticky Fingers Cooking, has a hack for making them as easily as possible. She advocates using that unsung kitchen hero: the muffin pan. As she enthused, "Using a muffin pan to make loaded baked potatoes is brilliant!"

Muffin pans are convenient for baking single-serve grab-and-go items like breakfast burrito cups or Starbucks-style egg bites, but you may not have thought to use them for cooking potatoes because the average tuber is too big to fit. Fletter has a workaround, though. She slices her potatoes prior to baking, then layers a few slices in each cup. "Stacking is ideal because it gives you a soft center and a crispy top and bottom to each portion," she explained, adding that the cups provide even heat to each potato portion and will bake up much faster than a whole potato. She also pointed out, "Using a muffin pan also makes for easy portion control and saving leftovers."