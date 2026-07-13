Aldi's Frozen Chicken Favorite Just Got Bigger — But Some Customers Have Complaints

Aldi has really been messing with its frozen chicken lately, and not everyone is here for it. First the chain changed up its chicken nuggets, which left some people displeased. Now it's coming for the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets, a grocery item with a cult following. Not only has the product officially been rebranded as "Red Bag Chicken" (formerly just a fan nickname), but the size of the package has changed and so has the price. Starting July 15, a 48-ounce package of Red Bag Chicken will be selling for $14.99, a figure that prompted one Instagram user to say, "The Red Bag chicken now being $15 is CRAZY WORK!"

Several others also objected to the price being nearly double of what the bag used to sell for, but many rushed to the comment section to point out that the increase is due to the larger size of the bag. Previously, the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets were sold in 24-ounce packages for $7.99, which amounts to $0.33 per ounce. At the listed price of $14.99 for 48 ounces, the latest incarnation of Red Bag Chicken will be selling for $0.31 an ounce which amounts to $1 in savings for buying in bulk. Even so, not every Aldi shopper wants to purchase such a large bag, one guaranteed to take up a significant amount of freezer real estate. After realizing the bag was bigger, that same Instagram profile later commented, "If it's a 3 lb bag it makes sense cause it's double the price ... but sheesh, to see $15 is a shocker. To make my soul feel good, I still won't buy it!"