Aldi Shoppers Just Noticed This Chicken Nugget Change, And It's Honestly Pretty Sad
"Nothing gold can stay" is a line from a 1923 poem by Robert Frost. While the future United States Poet Laureate was actually talking about plant life (and, in a metaphorical sense, life in general), his words could also apply to Aldi's fan-favorite chicken nuggets. These bites of chicken are said to taste like Chick-fil-A's, especially when paired with Burman's Chicken Dipping Sauce (a CFA knockoff that is one of the seriously cheap sauces worth buying at Aldi). Unfortunately, some feel that a recent change in formula might have made the nuggets an Aldi item you should avoid.
One Redditor actually cooked up both old and new versions of Kirkwood Fully Cooked White Meat Chicken Nuggets – the previous version of the product came in a red bag, and the newer ones are packaged in white. After a side-by-side taste test, they found the new ones wanting. "The color is now tan/gray, the texture is now mushy, the taste is off, and the new bag is greasier," they shared. A commenter added that their son — who is very particular with foods — used to be a big Aldi nugget fan but now will only eat a couple of bites because of the difference. "Yeah, he clocked it immediately," they said.
It seems Aldi has changed its chicken nuggets a few times
While the ingredients list doesn't seem to have changed to any great extent between the old and new versions of Aldi's Kirkwood nuggets, the nutrition label tells a different tale. The newer nuggets have 1 gram less of protein per serving and are also higher in fat, carbohydrates, and sodium. One commenter speculates that the protein decrease is due to the nuggets containing less chicken, while another grumbles, "Protein is down, everything else that's horrible is up." The last part of this statement isn't entirely true, however, since the new nuggets do have significantly more calcium, iron, and potassium.
It's not like everyone was a huge fan of the older nuggets, though, which actually seem to be a revised version of an even earlier iteration. A June 2025 Reddit post made by a frequent Aldi nugget purchaser said this: "I'm used to there being a little grisly bit every now and again, but each and every nugget I've had from this most recent bag has been grisly and disgusting. It's super off putting." It just goes to show that you really can't please everyone all of the time — so before you scrap these nuggets from the list of delicious frozen foods you can buy at Aldi, maybe you should try them for yourself.