Aldi Shoppers Just Noticed This Chicken Nugget Change, And It's Honestly Pretty Sad

"Nothing gold can stay" is a line from a 1923 poem by Robert Frost. While the future United States Poet Laureate was actually talking about plant life (and, in a metaphorical sense, life in general), his words could also apply to Aldi's fan-favorite chicken nuggets. These bites of chicken are said to taste like Chick-fil-A's, especially when paired with Burman's Chicken Dipping Sauce (a CFA knockoff that is one of the seriously cheap sauces worth buying at Aldi). Unfortunately, some feel that a recent change in formula might have made the nuggets an Aldi item you should avoid.

One Redditor actually cooked up both old and new versions of Kirkwood Fully Cooked White Meat Chicken Nuggets – the previous version of the product came in a red bag, and the newer ones are packaged in white. After a side-by-side taste test, they found the new ones wanting. "The color is now tan/gray, the texture is now mushy, the taste is off, and the new bag is greasier," they shared. A commenter added that their son — who is very particular with foods — used to be a big Aldi nugget fan but now will only eat a couple of bites because of the difference. "Yeah, he clocked it immediately," they said.