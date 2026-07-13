The Protein-In-Everything Craze Continues With Clucking Ridiculous Chicken Meat Crackers

Welcome to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

As our exploration of the oddest corners of the grocery store continues week after week, some overarching trends have become obvious. One of the most persistent is that American food manufacturers are absolutely obsessed with transforming foods into other foods. Another is that every snack food must have protein crammed into it somehow. This week, both trends are combined in the form of Wilde Protein Crackers, which use some kind of dark alchemy to convert chicken flesh into an ersatz simulation of a Cheez-It.

Michael Palan bravely tested to see whether these Wilde crackers are as discomfiting in practice as they are in concept. He also got his hands on Trolli Spicy Crawlers, a (supposedly) hot version of the company's beloved gummy worms infused with real chile pepper. Which is a Nosh and which is a Nah? The answer may surprise you.