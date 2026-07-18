The Bakery Red Flag You Can Spot As Soon As An Employee Starts Talking

Needless to say, bakery staff who know and love the items they sell are a major sign that you're in a good bakery, but you can't completely write off a shop with a front counter employee who doesn't know the answers to all your questions immediately. Ultimately, it comes down to the likelihood that they might be new or gaining experience when you ask them. Mimi Council made a point to differentiate these situations, saying, "Unfortunately, it's impossible to ensure that new staff is memorizing the menu in time before their first week or shifts ... And, usually the front counter staff are the least knowledgeable because their job isn't to bake the goods, so they simply don't have the baking knowledge up front."

With this in mind, the former bakery owner also noted the handful of things that are vital for a customer-facing bakery worker to know as soon as possible after starting the job. "I think in today's world of allergies, special diets, etc., that every bakery should be able to tell you the ingredients in a baked good if you need to know," Council began. "Aside from ingredients, they should be able to tell you pricing, how far in advance you need to place an order, and minimums for ordering."

Beyond that, however, Council says that expecting more in-depth analysis or input regarding the process of making the baked goods from a front desk worker is generally too high of expectations. "[They] shouldn't need to be able to tell you baking techniques," Council said. "That's not something a front-of-house employee should have to know or even have to tell a customer."