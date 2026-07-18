The Under-$10 Walmart Frozen Tuna That Has Customers Running To Their Nearest Store
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Ahi tuna steaks are an effortless and versatile type of protein, and can be used to make everything from sashimi to tuna Wellington. You can find a few brands at several grocery chains — including Walmart, where customers can't stop talking about Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks. Shoppers say the steaks have become a staple in their freezers and are an ideal answer to a quick, healthy meal. "Tuna steaks were so delicious and fresh tasting with perfect texture. This is my new tuna steak of choice," wrote one person in a review of the ahi steaks. "I will continue to buy it. Highly recommend!! It was so easy to make — individually packaged as a one person portion and ready to sear and eat!"
Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks are sold at Walmart in a 1-pound bag for $6.67. Each bag contains about four individually sealed and wild caught ahi steaks, each providing about 27 grams of protein. Note that the packaging shows these steaks prepared with a sesame seed coating, but in reality, they aren't encrusted with anything. They're raw and naked — save for an infusion of wood smoke and citric acid added for preservation. Out of the package and thawed, they have an appealing pinkish-red color, and after trying the Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks myself, I can also say that they take seasoning very well.
How to give Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks the restaurant treatment
Ahi is the tuna you should be using for poke bowls, and Marketside's Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks are great for the project. Just let the steaks gently defrost, then slice them up into bite-sized pieces as a foundation for the rest of your poke. That's just one way to use Walmart's under $10 ahi steaks, though. Customers encrust the ahi steaks with sesame seeds themselves and pan sear or grill them. But if you really want to take a page from the professionals' cookbooks, sear tuna steaks with a torch — it adds an extra layer of flavor and texture to the tuna, and you can still use it in a few different ways. Plate it over a bed of greens for a restaurant-worthy tuna salad or beside some risotto for a cozier, more creamy meal.
Walmart customers are also pairing the steaks with all kinds of side dishes and using them to make other types of main dishes. Add glazes to infuse the steaks with a little more flavor and then pair with roasted asparagus, sweet potatoes, or other grilled vegetables. You can also use the steaks to amp up your next batch of homemade ramen (or to make instant ramen restaurant worthy). They're also perfect for creating fish tacos that are worthy of a seaside café on Maui.