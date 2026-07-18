The Under-$10 Walmart Frozen Tuna That Has Customers Running To Their Nearest Store

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Ahi tuna steaks are an effortless and versatile type of protein, and can be used to make everything from sashimi to tuna Wellington. You can find a few brands at several grocery chains — including Walmart, where customers can't stop talking about Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks. Shoppers say the steaks have become a staple in their freezers and are an ideal answer to a quick, healthy meal. "Tuna steaks were so delicious and fresh tasting with perfect texture. This is my new tuna steak of choice," wrote one person in a review of the ahi steaks. "I will continue to buy it. Highly recommend!! It was so easy to make — individually packaged as a one person portion and ready to sear and eat!"

Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks are sold at Walmart in a 1-pound bag for $6.67. Each bag contains about four individually sealed and wild caught ahi steaks, each providing about 27 grams of protein. Note that the packaging shows these steaks prepared with a sesame seed coating, but in reality, they aren't encrusted with anything. They're raw and naked — save for an infusion of wood smoke and citric acid added for preservation. Out of the package and thawed, they have an appealing pinkish-red color, and after trying the Marketside Frozen Raw Ahi Tuna Steaks myself, I can also say that they take seasoning very well.