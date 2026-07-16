Forget Italian Sausage: Make This Meat Swap For A 10x Richer Lasagna

A great lasagna relies on several key components, so small variations of the ingredients you use and how you prepare them have a major impact on the kind of lasagna you make. This can easily be seen in Ina Garten's version of lasagna where she soaks noodles instead of boiling them. These changes can also be a major twist, like introducing a new type of meat to the dish. One of the absolute best meats to implement into your lasagna is none other than oxtail, a deeply underrated cut of beef that can completely revolutionize the staple dish.

We spoke to Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr. of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City (who also hosts the radio show "Live! From Jasper's Restaurant"), and he was a big proponent of utilizing oxtail in lasagna; praising the remarkable flavor of this style of meat. "When the oxtail is cooked down, it gives such a rich and deep flavor," Mirabile explained. "There's no doubt it gives it such a richer flavor, and the texture really just puts the dish over the top because it's not like ground pork or ground beef. The oxtail just melts into the sauce ... I highly recommend using oxtails."