Reddit Says This Fast Food Side Is Far Better Than Onion Rings

One of the great things about Reddit is that it hosts so many wonderfully niche communities you may never have thought about existing before. You can find subreddits devoted to figuring out what cookie cutters are supposed to be shaped like as well as ones celebrating the joy of cracking one's joints. And then there's r/OnionLovers, which is just what it sounds like: A subreddit for those who just can't get enough of the world's favorite allium. That explains why there's a post on there extolling the virtues of White Castle's Onion Chips.

"Do yourself a favor and order a sack of onion chips, and then stick those bad boys on right on a slider with extra onions," wrote the OP. "For the unfamiliar, this is what Onion Heaven tastes like." Further discussion reveals that these Onion Chips are more accurately compared to petals, not unlike LongHorn Steakhouse's Texas Tonion (although much better, seeing as customers warn you not to get the Texas Tonion at all costs). True onionheads seem to prefer these over other similar appetizers; as one Redditor noted, ""They're kind of like an already plucked Bloomin' Onion." You should be warned, however, that they don't have onion chips at every White Castle. Depending on where you are, you might have to settle for onion rings instead.