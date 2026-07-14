Reddit Says This Fast Food Side Is Far Better Than Onion Rings
One of the great things about Reddit is that it hosts so many wonderfully niche communities you may never have thought about existing before. You can find subreddits devoted to figuring out what cookie cutters are supposed to be shaped like as well as ones celebrating the joy of cracking one's joints. And then there's r/OnionLovers, which is just what it sounds like: A subreddit for those who just can't get enough of the world's favorite allium. That explains why there's a post on there extolling the virtues of White Castle's Onion Chips.
"Do yourself a favor and order a sack of onion chips, and then stick those bad boys on right on a slider with extra onions," wrote the OP. "For the unfamiliar, this is what Onion Heaven tastes like." Further discussion reveals that these Onion Chips are more accurately compared to petals, not unlike LongHorn Steakhouse's Texas Tonion (although much better, seeing as customers warn you not to get the Texas Tonion at all costs). True onionheads seem to prefer these over other similar appetizers; as one Redditor noted, ""They're kind of like an already plucked Bloomin' Onion." You should be warned, however, that they don't have onion chips at every White Castle. Depending on where you are, you might have to settle for onion rings instead.
How do other onion rings stack up to Onion Chips?
White Castle is the only fast food restaurant we know of that serves onion chips, but there are several more that serve traditional onion rings, many of which are a lot easier to find than White Castle. White Castle itself serves onion rings in certain locations, but reviews are mixed. One commenter on Reddit said "White Castle o-rings are the best." Meanwhile, another said, "Just tried onion rings for the first time. Are they all this bland or is White Castle just bad?" In any case, the onion chips have more vocal fans, so if a location serves them near you check them out.
The most widespread fast food chain that serves onion rings is Burger King, but according to our ranking of fast food onion rings, unfortunately Burger King's onion rings aren't worth the money. Fast food lovers on Reddit are similarly unimpressed. In a thread asking for the best fast food onion rings, very few said Burger King. (One commenter did say, "The zesty sauce handed out with the BK onion rings is great.")
The most popular fast food onion ring choices include Culver's (one comment says, "the batter and the real onions are fantastic"), Sonic (there is some disagreement as to whether they're as good as they used to be), and Dairy Queen (about which someone said, "They are like some of the best onion rings, regardless if they are fast food, bar food, pizza shop, regular restaurant, home cooked"). Dairy Queen took the top spot in our onion ring ranking — isn't it nice when things line up like that?