How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your Fridge's Water Dispenser
People typically focus on all those nooks and crannies when doing a fridge deep clean, sometimes ignoring a feature they use daily. A refrigerator's water dispenser can get dirty faster than some might assume, resulting in problems ranging from bacterial growth to decreased functionality. And according to Renata Cruz, a cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego, a once-every-six-months cleaning schedule falls short of what's generally necessary.
If your fridge's water dispenser is the victim of lengthy neglect, you'll probably start to notice visual cues indicating it needs some attention. But issues you can't see will usually arise before that happens, which is why Cruz said, "I recommend that individuals should routinely clean their refrigerator's water dispenser once every one to two months, depending upon frequency of usage and humidity levels within their kitchen environment." Still, even if you're well within that time frame, there are some signs that should prompt you to clean it sooner.
Mineral deposits, chalky residue, mold, or a film in the drip tray point to a water dispenser in need of cleaning. Changing your refrigerator's water filter regularly is also important, but if your water tastes off, the filter might not be the culprit. Cruz noted, "Many people mistakenly attribute an unpleasant taste/flavor after changing their filters, thinking it was caused by an ineffective filter when in reality it was likely contamination caused by poor upkeep of their dispenser/pan." Fortunately, restoring your fridge's water quality only requires time and a few common cleaning supplies.
Squeaky clean hydration is just minutes away
As with any daunting cleaning task, it's always best to take things one step at a time. When Renata Cruz tackles a fridge water dispenser, she works from the outside in. "Firstly, I always begin by emptying/removing any existing drips collected in the drip pan/tray located at the base of your refrigerator dispenser," she said. This step only requires washing the tray — as well as any removable exterior parts — with warm, soapy water and allowing them to dry completely.
The next step involves dealing with the fridge's dispenser nozzle. Cruz said washing the entire area with a water and vinegar solution using a small-bristle brush will make quick work of it. So far, easy-peasy.
However, the most challenging aspect of sprucing up the water dispenser is arguably the most important. "Moisture accumulates inside the tubing feeding the nozzle continuously, as well as inside the nozzle itself, as hot water exits it at room temperature," Cruz said. "These conditions create optimal growth environments for bacteria and mold." But you can't exactly reach up into the tube to thoroughly clean it, can you?
Cruz had a better suggestion. To flush out the dispensing tube, fill a container with distilled white vinegar and put it under the dispenser nozzle. Then, turn the dispenser lever on and off repeatedly so that vinegar flows into the dispenser tube. After soaking the tube for 10 to 15 minutes, flush it again with plain water to remove any trace of vinegar. Once you've wiped everything dry, you'll have enough time leftover to tackle another fun task: cleaning your refrigerator coils.