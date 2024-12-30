How Often Do You Really Need To Change Your Refrigerator Water Filter?

Picture this: It's Friday night, and you're ready to unwind with a refreshing glass of water from your refrigerator. You take a sip, but something's off — it's not quite as crisp as you expected. When was the last time you changed that filter? If you can't remember, you're in good company. Many people overlook this small yet important task. So how often should you really be replacing your refrigerator water filter to keep that water fresh and pure?

Most manufacturers recommend changing the water filter every six months, based on average use by a family of four. An easy way to remember is to swap the filter every time you set your clocks back. That way, it becomes a routine, and you'll never have to give it a second thought. If there are only two of you at home, you can probably stretch that timeline a bit, but you never want to go beyond a year. On the flip side, if you use your water and ice dispenser frequently, or if your local water has high sediment levels, you may want to replace the filter more often, about every three to four months. Regular replacements mean cleaner, fresher-tasting water and help extend the life of your refrigerator's filtration system, so every sip is as crisp as the last.