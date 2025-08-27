Don't Skip Your Fridge When Doing An End-Of-Summer Deep Clean

Everyone talks about spring cleaning, but to me, it's the end of summer that sets off my urge to pull on rubber gloves and get down and dirty (i.e., really clean the heck out of everything). If you're anything like me and save The Big Clean for once or twice a year, then you should definitely give your fridge a little extra TLC the next time you feel the urge to tidy up. After all, how often do you clean your fridge? Probably not often enough, right? But a dirty fridge and freezer can contribute to stinky smells in a sweltering summer kitchen, along with a few other key culprits (Sorry, but your kitchen towel is probably disgusting, too).

So, why tackle your fridge and freezer for a summer deep clean? Simply put, if your house or apartment gets hot in the summer, then you're building condensation inside the fridge any time you open the doors. But that extra moisture doesn't exactly evaporate into nothingness, like magic. Instead, it creates a tacky layer on interior surfaces that foodstuffs and other items can stick to. On top of that, if you don't clean your fridge out often, you're bound to find food tucked in the very back, or inside crisper drawers, that has long since expired. It's a stink bomb in the making, which can also block the air flow in your fridge, making the whole thing less efficient.