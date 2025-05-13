Sorry, But Your Kitchen Towel Is Probably Disgusting

Pretty much every home kitchen I have ever been in contained a kitchen towel or two. The vast majority of them looked pretty clean, but scientific research suggests otherwise. A study published in Food Protection Trends examined 82 kitchen towels taken from homes across five cities in the United States and Canada. Unlike other studies, this one didn't just measure the bacteria living on the towel's surface but also those within the towel. The results were shocking: 89% of the kitchen towels tested positive for coliform bacteria — bacteria that are found in human waste. Over a quarter of the sampled towels were also found to harbor E. coli bacteria. (Both of these bacteria have also been found on soda fountains.)

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Health Research found that kitchen towels consistently ranked as one of the two most bacterially infected places in the kitchen (the other was wet areas near the sink.) A further study also published in the International Journal of Environmental Health Research found that kitchen towels also contained Staphylococcus, a bacteria that infects the skin, causing it to swell and blister. To put it more bluntly, most kitchen towels are actually pretty gross, even if they aren't always the most contaminated thing in your kitchen.