How Long To Bake Lasagna For Perfect Results Every Time

Cooking times for lasagna will vary depending on what recipe you're using. Jon Bon Jovi's Italian-inspired family recipe for eggplant lasagna bakes for over an hour, while a quick and easy skillet lasagna could be ready in less than half that time. Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and eponym of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, has some opinions on lasagna and was happy to share them with us. (He also regularly shares his thoughts on cooking on a local radio show called "Live! From Jaspers Kitchen.") "I think the standard cooking time would be for 50 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit," Chef Mirabile opined. However, he said you also need to take the filling into account.

Whether you consider béchamel or ricotta to be the proper lasagna filling will depend on the region, since Northern Italy favors white sauce while Southern Italy prefers extra cheese. (It's all good, as long as you don't go with cottage cheese.) As Mirabile told us, the cooking time "depends on whether you're making a Tuscan lasagna or a Southern style lasagna because the more cheese you have, the longer it's going to take." For lasagna made with béchamel, he recommends covering and cooking it for 25 minutes. After this, he says to remove the cover and lower the heat to 350 degrees, then give it another 20 to 25 minutes in the oven. If you're making lasagna with ricotta and egg, it's better to cook it for a full 35 minutes covered, then uncover it but leave the heat at 375 degrees for another 20 minutes of cooking.