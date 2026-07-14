This Dollar Tree Shopping Tactic Might Land You In Handcuffs

Anyone who's ever gone shopping has probably done this at least once: You go into a store to browse and pick up a few items but instead of using the store's cart or basket you stick your cat food, light bulbs, and pricey beef jerky into your own reusable bag. Then, of course, before you head out of the store, you go up to the register to pay for all your items. No harm, right? You didn't steal anything. Nothing unpaid-for made its way beyond the front door. So, it's totally legal. Or is it?

On a Reddit page for Dollar Tree, one understandably disgruntled shopper complained she had done something similar during a shopping trip at a Richmond, Virginia Dollar Tree. She came in with her own bag, selected a few choice Dollar Tree items to buy, and placed them in her bag before continuing browsing. Before she had the chance to settle up at checkout, she was approached by an employee who accused her of stealing, gave her major attitude, threatened to call the cops, and ultimately kicked her out of the store without allowing her to make any purchases or to explain herself. Was this employee in the wrong?

The commenters had mixed views. While nearly every one of them said the employee should have handled the situation better and been more respectful and less accusatory, many understand where he was coming from. When you see someone stuffing items in their bag — especially in a Dollar Tree store, where shoplifting tends to be rampant — you too might assume the worst.