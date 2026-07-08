Forget Costco, This Rival Store Just Cut Prices On Over 250 Items

Sam's Club didn't give a comprehensive list of every item undergoing a price reduction this summer, but it did provide a shortlist of highly sought-after items that will put less of a dent in your grocery budget. Noticeably, the store is focusing on cutting the cost of meats: the price of Member's Mark Bone-In Chicken Wings will drop from $2.88 per pound to just $2.00, while the Member's Mark 88/12 Ground Beef will lower from from $6.17 per pound to $5.97 per pound, and the cost of Member's Mark Beef Hot Dogs will shed more than $2 from its price tag (from $12.96 to just $10.86). Clearly, Sam's Club is catering to those excited to grill this summer, although it remains to be seen if any of the best Sam's Club meats for a BBQ will see their prices reduced in the coming weeks.

In regard to the timing of this decision, there's been a clear desire on the part of grocery chains to lower prices over the past year or so, but Walmart's decision to do so for the summer has been co-opted by none other than U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed he was the one to convince the massive retailer to lower its prices. While Walmart has refused to corroborate Trump's assertion that he was involved in the initiative — and some allude to the fact that the president might be trying to hitch himself to a popular business decision — it's safe to say that many are feeling positive about the prospect of lower prices at two of the most popular store chains in the country.