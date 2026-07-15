Chick-Fil-A's 'Secret' Ice Cream Sandwich Even The Chain Wants You To Order

Chick-fil-A is most famous for its namesake crispy chicken and iconic waffle fries, but the chain's dessert game is nothing to sneeze at. The franchise keeps things sweet and simple with hand-spun shakes, vanilla soft serve (the menu item is called "Icedream" at Chick-fil-A), chunky chocolate chip cookies, and fudgy brownies. While these classic treats are perfectly delicious on their own, it's possible to improve on perfection. To level up your fast food dessert game, you've got to try Chick-fil-A's secret ice cream sandwich.

Don't worry — this isn't one of those convoluted secret menu orders Chick-fil-A employees can't stand. On its website, Chick-fil-A openly encouraged this hack, revealing that the cookie Icedream sandwich consists of two chocolate chunk cookies filled with Icedream frozen dairy treat. The cherry on top? You don't have to make any special requests (which is probably why Chick-fil-A has endorsed this treat). Just order two chocolate chunk cookies and a cup of Icedream, and prepare the sweet sandwich yourself.