Chick-Fil-A's 'Secret' Ice Cream Sandwich Even The Chain Wants You To Order
Chick-fil-A is most famous for its namesake crispy chicken and iconic waffle fries, but the chain's dessert game is nothing to sneeze at. The franchise keeps things sweet and simple with hand-spun shakes, vanilla soft serve (the menu item is called "Icedream" at Chick-fil-A), chunky chocolate chip cookies, and fudgy brownies. While these classic treats are perfectly delicious on their own, it's possible to improve on perfection. To level up your fast food dessert game, you've got to try Chick-fil-A's secret ice cream sandwich.
Don't worry — this isn't one of those convoluted secret menu orders Chick-fil-A employees can't stand. On its website, Chick-fil-A openly encouraged this hack, revealing that the cookie Icedream sandwich consists of two chocolate chunk cookies filled with Icedream frozen dairy treat. The cherry on top? You don't have to make any special requests (which is probably why Chick-fil-A has endorsed this treat). Just order two chocolate chunk cookies and a cup of Icedream, and prepare the sweet sandwich yourself.
How to order and assemble Chick-fil-A's secret menu ice cream sandwich
Assembling Chick-fil-A's not-so-secret cookie ice cream sandwich couldn't be simpler. All you need are two chocolate chunk cookies, a cup of Icedream frozen dairy treat, and a spoon (and probably a couple of napkins, because, like any good ice cream sandwich, this is going to be deliciously messy). First, spoon the Icedream dessert onto the bottom of an upside-down chocolate chunk cookie. Then, carefully press the other chocolate chunk cookie on top, and dig in!
If you're feeling particularly ambitious, Chick-fil-A also suggests a creative holiday-inspired twist on its secret menu ice cream sandwich: the peppermint chocolate chunk cookie sandwich. This one requires at-home assembly, though. Top an upside-down Chick-fil-A chocolate chunk cookie with a scoop of your favorite brand of vanilla ice cream (or go for peppermint flavor if you prefer), and then crown it with another chocolate chunk cookie to form your sandwich. Finally, roll the sandwich in crushed candy canes or peppermint candies. For an extra dose of dairy, the chicken chain suggests dipping the cool and crunchy sandwich in a glass of milk. If you're craving more semi-secret fast food upgrades, here are the unspoken Chick-fil-A hacks you need to know.