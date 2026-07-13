Aldi Tried To Dupe This Popular Cookie Brand, But Fans Aren't Convinced
For having to bear the chaos of daily life, everyone deserves a cookie. Those with an affinity for name-brand cookies are usually pleased to find delicious dupes at stores like Aldi for a lower cost. Aldi's latest venture down dupe lane is Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies, which looks strikingly similar to Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies. However, the cookie doesn't rank high on the list of best Oreo dupes, according to several Reddit users, with one writing, "They're okay, they just taste like sugar. I don't believe they're anything like a golden Oreo."
While Redditors who have tasted both Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies and Aldi's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies were quick to dismiss any similarities other than appearance, Aldi's cookies are still noted as enjoyable. One commenter wrote, "They're good! Never had a golden Oreo so can't say, but my house eats them and the duos up!" The sandwich cookies may not be the most underwhelming item on Aldi shelves, but they're no Oreo Golden Sandwich Cookie either. So what will make consumers choose Aldi's version over Oreo's?
The two cookies are strikingly similar in every way but one
Upon closer inspection, Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies and Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies have a lot in common. The two sandwich cookies have almost identical ingredient lists, and the nutrition facts panel isn't unique enough from one another to make a huge difference in someone's daily diet. One serving size of the Oreo cookies is about 34 grams with 160 calories and 12 grams of sugar, while a serving of Benton's cookies is 36 grams with 170 calories and the same amount of sugar. With so many similarities, unless your taste buds notice a stark difference in deliciousness, why choose one cookie over the other? The answer is in the biggest difference of all — price.
Between continuously rising grocery costs and fluctuating gas prices, the cost of living is giving consumers whiplash, and sure, buying cookies isn't exactly the absolute best money-saving trick for grocery shopping, but we should all be living our best, happiest lives. The exact cost of Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies and Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies varies by location. However, at the time of this writing, the cookies from Aldi cost $3.55 for a 25-ounce pack, and an 18.12-ounce pack of Oreos from Fred Meyer costs $4.79. With that big a price difference, those who can appreciate the two cookie brands as separate entities might be swayed toward Aldi more often. Oreo fans will either have to spend the extra money or pretend the Aldi cookies aren't a less-pleasing dupe if they want to satisfy their sugar cravings.