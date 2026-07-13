Aldi Tried To Dupe This Popular Cookie Brand, But Fans Aren't Convinced

Upon closer inspection, Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies and Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies have a lot in common. The two sandwich cookies have almost identical ingredient lists, and the nutrition facts panel isn't unique enough from one another to make a huge difference in someone's daily diet. One serving size of the Oreo cookies is about 34 grams with 160 calories and 12 grams of sugar, while a serving of Benton's cookies is 36 grams with 170 calories and the same amount of sugar. With so many similarities, unless your taste buds notice a stark difference in deliciousness, why choose one cookie over the other? The answer is in the biggest difference of all — price.

Between continuously rising grocery costs and fluctuating gas prices, the cost of living is giving consumers whiplash, and sure, buying cookies isn't exactly the absolute best money-saving trick for grocery shopping, but we should all be living our best, happiest lives. The exact cost of Benton's Vanilla Sandwich Crème Cookies and Oreo's Golden Sandwich Cookies varies by location. However, at the time of this writing, the cookies from Aldi cost $3.55 for a 25-ounce pack, and an 18.12-ounce pack of Oreos from Fred Meyer costs $4.79. With that big a price difference, those who can appreciate the two cookie brands as separate entities might be swayed toward Aldi more often. Oreo fans will either have to spend the extra money or pretend the Aldi cookies aren't a less-pleasing dupe if they want to satisfy their sugar cravings.