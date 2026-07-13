The Dollar Tree Condiment That Upgrades Just About Anything For Only $1.50
Every time I go to Dollar Tree I wonder why I don't shop there more often. Sure, some of the products are questionable — the store is the only place I've seen socks that come with a cancer warning — but you can find some really great deals there too. Next visit, check the shelves for the chain's Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice. Reviewers rave about the oil-packed chili crisp, and there's no cancer warning to be found. The best part? The jar sells for just $1.50.
"This is by far the best chili crunch I've ever used," raved one review on the Dollar Tree website, where the oil has 4.7 out of 5 stars. "I've used it on ramen, eggs, rice bowls, and even roasted potatoes," wrote another reviewer. "Will buy again." Someone else wrote that they'd already repurchased the oil 10 times over. Redditors also praise the product. "My 4 college-age nephews devoured the whole jar at a family dinner," one Redditor wrote.
At 3.18 ounces, the jar is admittedly small. The price still beats out other popular chili oils by a significant margin, though. A 7.41-ounce jar of cult-favorite chili crisp Lao Gan Ma sells for $5.99 at Kroger, for example. "It's not as good as the fancy spicy ones we get at the local Asian market," one Redditor admitted, "but for the price it's a great deal."
How to use Dollar Tree's Katayama chili crisp
Reviewers note that Dollar Tree's chili crunch has a mild taste, but they weren't mad about it. Instead, many found the seasoning's subtle flavor added to its versatility. "It adds depth without drowning out the dish," one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website wrote. Another explained that the simple, straightforward seasoning provided the perfect base for customization. "I like to add a little lime juice and sugar to adjust the flavor exactly to my taste," the reviewer explained. "It's low in sodium and doesn't have an overwhelming amount of heavy seasoning, which makes it even better."
Reviewers recommended adding the chili crisp to rice, ramen, and vegetable dishes. "I had some leftover beef lo mein and added that to it and it took it up a couple of notches," one Redditor wrote. You can use a few drops of chili oil to give cocktails a spicy kick, toss it in with some slow-cooker chicken, or fry your eggs in the crunchy condiment. Don't feel limited by the Asian-inspired flavor profile: I've used chili crisp in leu of red pepper flakes to spice up Southern-style collard greens and Italian red sauces.
Dollar Tree isn't known for stocking consistently, so snatch up the chili crisp if you see it. While you can't buy individual jars online, chili crisp fanatics can order bulk quantities. A case of 24 sells for $36 directly from Dollar Tree's website.