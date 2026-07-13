The Dollar Tree Condiment That Upgrades Just About Anything For Only $1.50

Every time I go to Dollar Tree I wonder why I don't shop there more often. Sure, some of the products are questionable — the store is the only place I've seen socks that come with a cancer warning — but you can find some really great deals there too. Next visit, check the shelves for the chain's Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice. Reviewers rave about the oil-packed chili crisp, and there's no cancer warning to be found. The best part? The jar sells for just $1.50.

"This is by far the best chili crunch I've ever used," raved one review on the Dollar Tree website, where the oil has 4.7 out of 5 stars. "I've used it on ramen, eggs, rice bowls, and even roasted potatoes," wrote another reviewer. "Will buy again." Someone else wrote that they'd already repurchased the oil 10 times over. Redditors also praise the product. "My 4 college-age nephews devoured the whole jar at a family dinner," one Redditor wrote.

At 3.18 ounces, the jar is admittedly small. The price still beats out other popular chili oils by a significant margin, though. A 7.41-ounce jar of cult-favorite chili crisp Lao Gan Ma sells for $5.99 at Kroger, for example. "It's not as good as the fancy spicy ones we get at the local Asian market," one Redditor admitted, "but for the price it's a great deal."