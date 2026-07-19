The Hands-Down Easiest 3-Ingredient Brownies Get A Big Assist From Nutella
Next time you need an easy dessert to satisfy your chocolate cravings, try baking three-ingredient brownies with just Nutella, eggs, and flour. In this super simple recipe, Nutella is like a brownie mix. It contains all the typical brownie ingredients like cocoa powder, oil, sugar, and vanilla, so all that is left to add are the eggs and flour.
Now, some bakers would argue that the recipe is missing baking powder, so their recipes include self-rising flour to make up for it. However, a leavening agent won't make or break the brownies. Without it, the brownies will be denser, more moist, and less cake-like. So for those who like brownies on the fudgier side, all-purpose flour is just fine.
If you do prefer to make your brownies cakey, not fudgy, baking powder is key. You can turn regular old flour into self-rising flour by mixing in 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt for every cup of flour. Once you've chosen your desired texture, take your pick of any of the dozens of three-ingredient Nutella brownie recipes online — in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, they'll bake up in about 20 to 30 minutes.
Make 3-ingredient Nutella brownies even better
There are a few things you can do to add extra flair to this Nutella-based treat, starting with the batter itself. Try the add-ins Paul Hollywood uses for better brownies: chocolate chunks and cacao nibs, which add deeper layers of rich cocoa flavors. To double down on the chocolate even further, mix in a teaspoon of espresso powder. It won't be enough to give the brownies a coffee-forward taste, but it will bolster the chocolate flavor. If you do want a Nutella latte in bar form, you'll need to add a tablespoon or two of strong instant espresso powder.
As for toppings, you can't go wrong with a generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt, a dusting of powdered sugar, or frosting and sprinkles, and a scoop of vanilla or French vanilla ice cream is undeniably a perfect finish. To keep it simple and stick to the three ingredients, simply spread more Nutella on top, creating an even more decadent dessert.