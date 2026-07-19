The Hands-Down Easiest 3-Ingredient Brownies Get A Big Assist From Nutella

Next time you need an easy dessert to satisfy your chocolate cravings, try baking three-ingredient brownies with just Nutella, eggs, and flour. In this super simple recipe, Nutella is like a brownie mix. It contains all the typical brownie ingredients like cocoa powder, oil, sugar, and vanilla, so all that is left to add are the eggs and flour.

Now, some bakers would argue that the recipe is missing baking powder, so their recipes include self-rising flour to make up for it. However, a leavening agent won't make or break the brownies. Without it, the brownies will be denser, more moist, and less cake-like. So for those who like brownies on the fudgier side, all-purpose flour is just fine.

If you do prefer to make your brownies cakey, not fudgy, baking powder is key. You can turn regular old flour into self-rising flour by mixing in 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt for every cup of flour. Once you've chosen your desired texture, take your pick of any of the dozens of three-ingredient Nutella brownie recipes online — in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven, they'll bake up in about 20 to 30 minutes.