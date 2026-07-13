10 Long Drink Flavors, Ranked Best To Worst

Lonkero, or the long drink, first came about as part of the preparation for the Helsinki, Finland, Summer Olympic Games in 1952. This refreshing and favorite Finnish drink was an easygoing mixture of grapefruit soda (like the drink Lyndon B. Johnson loved) and gin, merging flavors of juniper berries with the bright, tangy taste and feel of a citrus soda.

The Long Drink-branded drinks in your local grocery store today are a new generation of the original long drink, but it took over half a century for the drink to reach American shores in 2018. Evan Burns, Sakari Manninen, Mikael Taipale, and Ere Partanen co-founded Long Drink and quickly gained investors Miles Teller, Kygo, and even Rickie Fowler. Long Drink is part of a fourth category of alcoholic beverages that goes beyond beer, wine, and liquor, and since the launch of this canned, ready-to-drink beverage, the line has substantially expanded to ten varieties. As someone new to this Finnish favorite, I eagerly sampled each flavor and ranked them from the best of the bunch to those I would rather leave on the shelf.