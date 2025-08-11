The 4th Category Of Alcoholic Beverages Goes Beyond Beer, Wine, And Liquor

If you're sick of wine, beer, and liquor, you're in luck: A new type of alcoholic beverage is on the rise, and it's called ready-to-drink (RTD). You might ask, isn't beer, wine, and liquor all "ready-to-drink?" Yes, but the RTD category includes flavored alcoholic beverages that can be made from fermentation (like beer or wine) or distillation (like liquor). Make sure to check what it is you're actually drinking, though, and if you want canned cocktails with real tequila, check out our handy list.

RTDs usually take the form of seltzers or canned cocktails, but hard cider, hard kombucha, and even wine coolers all fit into this category. Yes, Twisted Tea and Mike's Hard Lemonade are also part of this category and they have been successful for a long time — Twisted Tea's sales alone grew 185% from 2016 to 2021 according to Good Beer Hunting (though our favorite hard lemonade is the surprisingly fresh Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade). RTD sales are still booming. One estimate from the National Association of Convenience Stores puts it at 63.5% sales growth through most of 2023. Having worked in wine and liquor sales for about five years, I noticed this trend, too — it was hard not to. Whole sections of wine stores in New York City are now devoted to canned cocktails and the best hard seltzers. It's hard not to like them; you can get a premium cocktail experience for a fraction of the price of a cocktail at a bar.