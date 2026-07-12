Costco Fans Still Can't Get Over The Heartbreak Of Losing This Food Court Icon

Every Costco shopper has a food court go-to: Maybe they're a fan of the classic hot dog combo, a loyal chicken bake lover, or can't leave without an iconically refreshing Costco fruit smoothie. No matter what they order, no Costco run is complete without their favorite snack. As such, it's particularly tragic when the warehouse chain discontinues beloved food court staples (in fact, many would argue that Costco's food court should never change).

Case in point: Customers are still getting over the loss of a former food court icon, the Polish dog. This extra-garlicky, heavily spiced twist on the classic hot dog was slashed from the food court menu in 2018. Costco justified the menu change as a way to make space for healthier options and said sales numbers demonstrated that most members would prefer the cut.

The Polish dog's many devoted fans would beg to differ — in a Reddit thread discussing tragically discontinued Costco heartbreaks, the top comment, with nearly 3,000 upvotes, mourned the loss of the Polish dog. One user wrote, "Still miss it. The Polish was my great Costco love." Another lamented that "the removal of Polish sausages STILL stings to this day."