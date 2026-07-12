12 Sheetz Menu Creations Customers Can't Get Enough Of

You may not think of going to a gas station for dinner, but Sheetz changes all of that with its made-to-order (MTO) menu. Whenever you walk into Sheetz, you don't just pick an item off the menu. Instead, you customize many burgers, appetizers, chicken, tacos, flatbread pizzas, and so much more to suit your taste exactly. Maybe you like to load up your sandwich with sauces and pile veggies on top. Or, maybe you prefer something more on the plain side and customize with simplicity. Either way, Sheetz is your ticket to building your dream creations. And we have to say, let your imagination run wild because Sheetz actually claims to have over 1 million made-to-order food options available.

The one thing with Sheetz creations is that the number of choices can leave you unsure of where to start, especially if it's your first time visiting. Thankfully, we have your answer to what's actually worth ordering off the Sheetz menu to give you a starting point. For instance, burgers like The Big Mozz are a must for their combination of mozzarella sticks and provolone, and marinara sauce on top of a patty. But that's just the beginning of what the Sheetz menu has to offer. In case you're looking for a bit more guidance, here are the Sheetz menu creations that customers just can't stop ordering. And we promise, there's something here for everyone.