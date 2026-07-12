12 Sheetz Menu Creations Customers Can't Get Enough Of
You may not think of going to a gas station for dinner, but Sheetz changes all of that with its made-to-order (MTO) menu. Whenever you walk into Sheetz, you don't just pick an item off the menu. Instead, you customize many burgers, appetizers, chicken, tacos, flatbread pizzas, and so much more to suit your taste exactly. Maybe you like to load up your sandwich with sauces and pile veggies on top. Or, maybe you prefer something more on the plain side and customize with simplicity. Either way, Sheetz is your ticket to building your dream creations. And we have to say, let your imagination run wild because Sheetz actually claims to have over 1 million made-to-order food options available.
The one thing with Sheetz creations is that the number of choices can leave you unsure of where to start, especially if it's your first time visiting. Thankfully, we have your answer to what's actually worth ordering off the Sheetz menu to give you a starting point. For instance, burgers like The Big Mozz are a must for their combination of mozzarella sticks and provolone, and marinara sauce on top of a patty. But that's just the beginning of what the Sheetz menu has to offer. In case you're looking for a bit more guidance, here are the Sheetz menu creations that customers just can't stop ordering. And we promise, there's something here for everyone.
1. Upgrading the chicken sandwich
There is a premade Chicken Sandwich option on the Sheetz menu, the Big Mozz, but other than that selection, you can choose between building your own grilled, spicy, or homestyle sandwich. After you make your selection for what kind of chicken to center your sandwich around, you get to pick out the bread, cheese, spreads, as well as ultimate toppers and extras such as fries, mac and cheese bites, onion petals, pepperoni, and even brisket. Not to mention, there's the option to double your chicken portion for double the protein.
Whenever it comes to upgrading your chicken sandwich option, one Sheetz customer recommends starting with a spicy chicken patty. Then, you're going to select waffle as your bread choice and ask for a side of cream cheese to spread onto your sandwich. This mimics a hot Nashville chicken and waffles brunch without the need for an expensive price point. In case that's not enough, maybe you'll choose to add other breakfast toppings like a fried egg and bacon. Or, sweeten your creation with maple syrup instead of cream cheese, as another Reddit user suggests.
2. Getting creative with drinks
We understand getting caught up in all the MTO food options at Sheetz, but don't forget about your ability to customize drinks, too. From coffee to smoothies to milkshakes and other specialty drinks, the beverage side of the Sheetz menu has something for every craving. While you can customize any of these beverages to your heart's content, one Reddit user has already tested just how unique and delicious the options can become. They encourage you to take your regular chocolate milkshake and elevate it to a chocolate-covered berry level by adding the black raspberry flavor option and brownie bits.
But as you're stopping at a gas station, you're probably looking for something energizing. No need to shell out money on Starbucks; you can create a perfectly fancy Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte at Sheetz. One TikTok creator makes this recipe by starting with the premade Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte and then customizing it with oat milk, marshmallow cold foam, and an extra espresso shot for a coffee that's like a dessert in a cup and keeps you moving all day long.
3. Turning a sub into a salad
Do you have a favorite sub sandwich order at Sheetz that you just don't want to let go of, but you're trying to eat fewer calories? Or are you simply looking to save on the price of one of Sheetz's salads? Turns out, one TikToker points out there's a way to turn any sub sandwich order into a salad so you can build your dream sandwich in one healthy bowl.
Whenever you go to make your sub, fill up on your meats, cheeses, and toppings, but there are a few options you want to be sure to check. First, select no bread so your sub comes in a container. Then, you're going to be sure to select shredded lettuce as a topping, and if you have the option, request it to be put on heavy. From here, pick your spread as the dressing and any other veggies. Once you receive the container, give it a good shake, and your salad is served.
4. Making menu items healthier
One of the best parts of Sheetz's menu is that there is truly something for every customer. Even when you're trying to stay on the healthy side, you can still enjoy some of your favorites. A flatbread may actually be the most nutritious option at Sheetz. The Wildwest Breakfast Flatbread loads up egg whites, cheese, and ham, which only equates to 290 calories and 10 grams of fat. But you can always order it without the ham for an even healthier spin that has fewer calories and is even vegetarian.
Though if flatbreads aren't your thing, wraps are another low-calorie option that you can choose to pack with meat, veggies, and even a sauce or two if you'd like. In fact, one TikTok user finds that a steak wrap, two hard-boiled eggs, and two Lemon Perfects (flavored water) come to just 670 calories total for a full meal. Sheetz even has calorie counts available by topping, so you can stay on track even as you build what you desire.
5. Add appetizers to nearly anything
The appetizer section of the Sheetz menu covers all your fried food needs like corn dog bites, wings, onion petals, Wisconsin cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, and so much more. While you can order these treats on their own, they're even better when you add them to your main dish. That's right, we're talking sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, quesadillas, and salads, but with fried apps on top.
One Redditor recommends customizing Sheetz's spicy chicken sandwich on a pretzel bun with mac and cheese bites. This means you get a spicy, cheesy combo that you can cool down with ranch, lettuce, and onion. Imagine biting into a soft bun, tender chicken patty, and crispy bites that explode with a mac and cheese-filled inside.
6. Breakfast to kickstart the morning
Sheetz is your new destination for delicious breakfast builds that you can customize however you'd like. For instance, one of Sheetz's breakfast hits is its French toast sticks. But you can actually turn this item into an entire meal with the French Toast Stick Mess, an official recipe tried by one Redditor (who enjoyed it) from a previous Sheetz secret menu that you can still create today. All you have to do is order a Breakfast Platter with bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, and your choice of cheese. Then, order a side of French toast sticks, which you'll cut up and throw into your platter for a sweet and savory combo. Feel free to pour maple syrup over top if that's your thing.
Plus, if you normally order a bagel, we recommend trying the tasty Sheetz Shmagel, a bagel sandwich that you can customize with various meats, spreads, and toppings. It's actually the top item to pick up at Sheetz.
7. Sheetz burrito bowls full of protein
At Chipotle, you can build your own burrito bowl, but now you can do the same at Sheetz and even create a protein-packed lunch. The only difference is that Chipotle is more under the fast casual category, giving you a counter to follow and choose your toppings directly.
One TikToker suggests a Sheetz Burrito Bowl with double-shredded chicken, lettuce at the base, beans, and rice in smaller portions, and a bit of taco sauce for a lunch that's 45 to 55 grams of protein and only 500 calories. Plus, you can always load up more veggies and cut out the rice completely if you're not looking to add more carbs to your daily intake.
8. Add fries to everything
Since Sheetz is popular in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area, which is famous for putting fries on everything, this customer favorite feels appropriate. Sheetz carries Fryz (your regular shoestring type), Curly Fryz, Mini Hashbrowns, and Cheesy Bacon Tater Bombs. You can add any of these fries, or fry-adjacent products, to your entree of choice. If you're going the Pittsburgh route, add them to your chicken sandwich. One customer orders a homestyle sandwich with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fries for a textured crunch. It's sort of like the famous Primanti Bros.' sandwich born in Pittsburgh but served hot and includes any toppings you'd like.
But, you can also indulge in your fries beyond sandwiches. Find salads unfulfilling even when you add protein on top? Try beefing up your salad with a topping of french fries and even skip your usual dressing for Sheetz's Boom Boom Sauce that works great with starches like potatoes.
9. Burgers beyond the basics
While you can always opt for the Big Mozz burger as a go-to, filling option, there are ways to make it even better. Some of the suggestions we recommend from our must-order items at Sheetz list are to swap your bun for a croissant, add on extra mozzarella sticks or even onion petals, double up on your provolone cheese, add an array of condiments, or stack up your burger with the crunch of raw veggies. For instance, mild pepper rings are a must for an Italian-inspired burger. The combinations are practically endless to the point where you can even try something new on your burger each time you visit.
If you're looking for more of a basic burger experience, but are looking to add some pizzazz to your meat and bun, YouTube's Big Foodies opt for extra proteins and meats. Adding Sheetz's chili and pepperoni to any burger creation ups the amount of protein you're getting while also adding depth to your regular ground beef patty. Steak and brisket are two other options you can add on your burger for a steakhouse vibe.
10. Don't skip out on the grilled cheese
You probably go for a grilled cheese whenever you're sick to match your soup or as a picky-palate kiddo. But, Sheetz gives you a reason to have a grilled cheese any day of the week because on its menu, you can customize it to your liking. And the choices go far beyond basic tomato slices or ham. You can choose from several types of cheese, multiple different spreads, as well as an array of meats and veggies. For instance, one Reddit user likes to add the usual tomato slice but stacks on cheddar, Swiss, and honey mustard, as well. So you can start off by mixing and matching the cheese options and sauces to your liking. But don't forget you can always get the sauce on the side if you're more of a dipper.
Another customer favorite way to enjoy the Sheetz grilled cheese options is to get the sandwich extra toasted so you get more of a crunch in each bite. One Instagram user uses this method along with pepper jack cheese and bacon. Plus, not having to worry about burning your grilled cheese at home is a bonus of stopping at Sheetz.
11. Appreciate the pretzel bun
We know that Sheetz isn't the only establishment with a pretzel bun, but it may be one of the most versatile since you can use its pretzel bun on anything that frankly has a bun. That means outside of burgers and chicken sandwiches, one Redditor recommends using the pretzel bun as an option on your breakfast sandwich. The salty, dense bun is perfect when you combine it with egg, maple chicken sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Boom Boom Sauce. It's sort of like a brunch combination for those mornings when savory sounds best.
Other Sheetz items you can customize with a pretzel bun are hot dogs, bratwurst, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Your choice of meat is carefully stuffed between two sides of a pretzel bun. Use the pretzel bun to your advantage, too, to curate your dog, brat, or sausage. Since mustard goes well with a pretzel, you may choose to center your creation around the condiment. Or, you can choose nacho cheese as your cheese option to mimic the stadium pretzel that everyone knows and loves.
12. The popular Boom Boom Sauce on everything
The Boom Boom Sauce from Sheetz is an option on everything and for good reason: it goes with pretty much anything. A mayo base creates a tangy, slightly spicy flavor with hints of sriracha and Thai sweet chili sauce that works well with meats, fries, fried appetizers, and so much more. A TikToker recommends one way you can have your Boom Boom Sauce and eat it too is on hot dogs. Try loading up your dog with onion, sauerkraut, and Boom Boom Sauce for a Polish take. Or, you can even swap out the hot dog for sausage and top it with relish, Boom Boom Sauce, and pickles for an over-the-top customization.
Since this sauce has a bit of sweetness to it, another customer suggests you use it on your breakfast selections in place of a sriracha mayo or aioli. A Sheetz chicken biscuit is especially perfect for this. Stack it up with the chicken patty, bacon, egg, cheese, and of course, Boom Boom Sauce. You'll feel like you're at a Southern establishment with this mix of zesty and savory toppings.
Methodology
To find these particular Sheetz menu creations, we scoured through real-world customer accounts, reviews, and Sheetz social media accounts. Many consumers shared their orders on Reddit threads or through social videos. To determine if the recipe is worth trying, we looked to see if others had tried the creation and what they thought. The more Sheetz fans who agreed and liked a combination, the better.