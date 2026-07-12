The Tampa, Florida Taco Truck Where Guy Fieri Had 'One Of The Best Tortas'

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is known for celebrating hidden gems from the restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." But sometimes, the best food isn't made in a diner, drive-in, or dive. In a 2011 episode, Fieri's travels took him to Tampa, Florida, where he found an amazing torta ... on a bus.

The torta sandwich is a staple of Mexican cuisine, and some of Fieri's favorite great eats happen to come from this country. The sandwich that the Triple D host described as "one of the best tortas I've ever had" was the work of chef René Valenzuela, owner of the aptly named Taco Bus restaurant (via YouTube). Upon taking his first bite, Fieri even shouted one of his signature catchphrases: "That is out of bounds!"

The particular torta that captured Fieri's heart was the torta chilorio, which featured carnitas in a spicy chilorio sauce, fresh vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese — it was all stuffed into a homemade telera roll (a soft, oval-shaped white bread with a lightly crisp crust). He was immediately struck by the freshness of the roll and the perfect balance of spice created by the sauce and jalapeños.