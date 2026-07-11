The $2 Food Court Trick That Makes Your Next Ikea Shopping Trip 10x Better

Some people rhapsodize about the wonders of the Costco food court, but I, who's never been there, feel no FOMO whatsoever since I'm 100% Team Ikea. Who needs membership fees when Ikea's food court, a.k.a. the Swedish Bistro, is actually one of the cheapest places to eat, and its in-store restaurant has many unskippable foods besides meatballs (although they're good, too)? One thing both Ikea's food court and restaurant have in common is that the drink selection is unique to most American restaurants: The soda dispensers feature a unique lineup of both Swedish and American flavors. One way to experience this offering is to make a Swedish-American mashup of cola and lingonberry drink, which will cost $2 (the price for anything from the Ikea soda dispenser).

The lingonberry drink isn't a soda, since it's still, not sparkling, but it is just as sugary. Even if you haven't tried the lingonberry jam that comes on Ikea's meatballs, plant balls, and pancakes, the taste will probably be very familiar: It's a ringer for the same kind of cranberry sauce you've probably eaten every Thanksgiving of your life. The reason is that lingonberries and cranberries are closely related, although the former are somewhat sweeter.

Since Ikea's drink dispensers are self-serve, there's no need to memorize a recipe. Just pour an ounce or so of lingonberry drink into a glass, then add an equal amount of soda. Taste it and decide whether you like the 50/50 mix or whether you'd rather have more of one ingredient or the other. For a more soda-like effect, however, you may want to go heavier on the fizzy cola.