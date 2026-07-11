'Best Salty Snack Ever:' Dollar Tree Shoppers Swear By This Popcorn Brand

Popcorn's satisfying crunch and perfect combination of fat and salt keep your taste buds happy. If you buy the bagged version, it's also a zero-cleanup treat. That's exactly what shoppers at Dollar Tree are doing, now that they've discovered the "best salty snack ever" sitting on shelves. Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn is having a moment in the spotlight at Dollar Tree. People are buying it by the case, snapping it up off shelves as soon as it's stocked. At $1.25 for an 8-ounce bag, it's an incredible deal, and shoppers say they absolutely love the way it tastes.

Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn is almost like movie theater popcorn. The design on the bag even features a classic movie theater popcorn bucket. The bag is clear between the bold red stripes, so you can see the bright yellow popcorn inside. Customers say it's fluffy and salty with plenty of butter. "A perfect little snack for you or the whole family — movie night, car ride, or just minding your business on the couch," writes one reviewer. In another review, a shopper pointed out how cheap Brim's is at Dollar Tree. "On Amazon it sells for $7.00. Dollar Tree sells this exact same popcorn for $1.25," the reviewer writes. "Unbelievable price difference."