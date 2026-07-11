'Best Salty Snack Ever:' Dollar Tree Shoppers Swear By This Popcorn Brand
Popcorn's satisfying crunch and perfect combination of fat and salt keep your taste buds happy. If you buy the bagged version, it's also a zero-cleanup treat. That's exactly what shoppers at Dollar Tree are doing, now that they've discovered the "best salty snack ever" sitting on shelves. Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn is having a moment in the spotlight at Dollar Tree. People are buying it by the case, snapping it up off shelves as soon as it's stocked. At $1.25 for an 8-ounce bag, it's an incredible deal, and shoppers say they absolutely love the way it tastes.
Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn is almost like movie theater popcorn. The design on the bag even features a classic movie theater popcorn bucket. The bag is clear between the bold red stripes, so you can see the bright yellow popcorn inside. Customers say it's fluffy and salty with plenty of butter. "A perfect little snack for you or the whole family — movie night, car ride, or just minding your business on the couch," writes one reviewer. In another review, a shopper pointed out how cheap Brim's is at Dollar Tree. "On Amazon it sells for $7.00. Dollar Tree sells this exact same popcorn for $1.25," the reviewer writes. "Unbelievable price difference."
Upgrade Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn
Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn could be your new secret to an effortless family movie night. Toss a bag into a movie theater popcorn bucket or put it in retro popcorn bags for a themed salty snack. It's an inexpensive way to stock a popcorn bar if you're entertaining a crowd. Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn is also a great choice if you want to minimize the smell that comes with making popcorn yourself. You can even stock a popcorn machine with Brim's for a county fair-style presentation without the everlasting aroma.
Mix-ins can take Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn to the next level. Add in some Flavacol for an extra layer of salty, buttery flavor. Flavacol seasoning is how movie theaters make irresistible popcorn, and it'll dial up the flavor without any extra oil. Infuse this Dollar Tree snack with a little bit of cheese-like flavor with a dusting of nutritional yeast. Furikake is the Japanese seasoning that belongs in your next bag of popcorn, or use rosemary for an herb upgrade to your movie night popcorn. M&M's, Milk Duds, and other types of candy are perfect sweet mix-ins, and some caramel seasoning can add a cozy touch to Brim's Butter-Flavored Popcorn for a savory and sweet flavor profile.