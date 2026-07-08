Why Aren't You Going To Ikea's Food Court For Breakfast? It's Actually Genius

Want to know my favorite breakfast restaurant? It's not IHOP, Denny's, or some chichi little bistro that serves avocado tartines. Nope, I prefer to pull up in front of a furniture store and work my way through the heart of the maze to the Ikea restaurant, which, in my location, serves breakfast until 11:00 a.m. This may not be the case for all Ikea stores. As the company notes on its website, restaurants that open at 9:30 or 10 a.m. offer it, but ones that don't open until 11:00 a.m. go straight to dishing up lunch. Ikea's breakfasts are tasty, filling, and cheap, perfect for fueling your shopping trip.

The Ikea restaurant offers two bargain-priced breakfast plates. The smaller, cheaper option sells for just $2.99 and consists of a scoop of scrambled eggs with two strips of bacon and fried potato cubes. For $3 more, you can upgrade to a breakfast plate with all of the aforementioned items plus two Swedish pancakes topped with the same lingonberry jam that accompanies Ikea's famous meatballs. If you are a member of the free-to-join Ikea Family rewards program, an accompanying cup of coffee or tea comes at no extra charge.