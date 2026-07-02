Pickle Lemonade Tortilla Chips Shocked Us In The Best Way Possible

Welcome back to Nosh or Nah, a column where The Takeout staff reviews the best, worst, and weirdest new snacks and drinks hitting store shelves near you.

We're hurtling towards a peak grilling weekend in the United States, and this one is an even bigger deal because it's America's semiquincentennial (a.k.a 250th birthday). Many of you will be throwing blowout barbecues, and what's a cookout without chips and dip? Moreover, what's more American than throwing questionable, off-the-wall flavorings into that chips and dip, along with an extra helping of sugar?

With this in mind, Sam Zwick reviewed new flavors of tortilla chips and salsa. First, he investigated whether pickle and lemonade flavoring could elevate Late July from the bottom of the tortilla chip pack (the brand's plain chips placed ninth in our store-bought tortilla chip ranking). Next, he sampled a new Pace Salsa variety with a surprising fruit twist. Finally, he risked it all by seeing if crossing the beams and tasting both together would destroy the universe or create the ultimate cookout snack.