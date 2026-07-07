The Unique '50s Dishwasher That You'll Rarely Find Today

None of us like doing chores, but it would do us some good to remember that it used to be so much worse. Take doing the dishes, for instance. Hundreds of years ago, working as a scullery maid in a great house was one of the most arduous, menial jobs a young woman could get, requiring her to scour countless dishes in a day. These days, cleaning dishes is as simple as loading them in a dishwasher, adding detergent, and pressing a button. What a relief it was when that miraculous modern appliance proliferated in the mid-century — although the design was a bit different at first, because it had to be loaded from the top.

Most modern dishwashers are front-loaded, meaning you open the door the same way you would an oven and pull the racks out to load. But in the early days of the appliance's history, the most common model was a top-loaded dishwasher. You had to lift up the lid, not unlike a top-load clothes washing machine or dryer, and set plates and utensils in the special racks. Some detergent, and you were free to let it run before it was time to unload. Ahh, the wonders of American postwar prosperity!