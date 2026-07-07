Aldi Steaks That Customers Say Are Best For Grilling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aldi steaks are popular with customers for a few different reasons. They come in multi-packs with a price tag that feels like a bargain, for starters. There's also a wide variety of cuts in the meat section, from mini sirloins to larger rib roasts which you can slice into steaks yourself. Each type of steak cooks up a little differently. Thinly sliced steaks are best seared on the stovetop, for instance, and there's a whole subcategory of the best cuts of steak for juicy grilling. You'll find plenty of options for grilling steaks at Aldi as the grocer carries all the standard cuts of meat you'd find at other shops, but there are a few cuts that customers feel stand out from the rest.
When it's time to fire up the grill, people tend to look for steaks that stay juicy, tender, and flavorful as they cook. As such, grilling steaks should be sturdy (about 1½ to 2 inches thick), with plenty of marbling to keep them moist and tender. Aldi steaks which customers say are best for grilling include the Black Angus Choice Ribeye Steak, Black Angus Choice Strip Steak, Black Angus Choice Top Sirloin Steak, and Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin Steaks. We're taking a deep dive into why these cuts of meat are so popular with Aldi customers.
Black Angus Choice Ribeye Steak
Aldi's USDA Choice Black Angus Ribeye is one of the best meats to buy at Aldi. Shoppers are always talking about the best Aldi steaks in online forums and customer reviews, and rarely is there a bad word written about these steaks. Everyone seems aligned on this: You just don't want to live your life without grilling up a Black Angus Ribeye now and then. They're thick cuts of meat with plenty of marbling that really hold up on the grill. Plus, they're high enough quality that you don't have to do a ton of prep before you start cooking. "No need to marinate unless you want to," one customer wrote on Facebook.
You'll find Black Angus Choice Ribeye steaks sold in single, vacuum-sealed packages for $14.79 per pound. This cut of meat generally costs between $15 and $19 per pound, so the price is definitely attractive. Many customers have these steaks on a weekly rotation in their households; stocking them in the freezer until they're ready for steak night. Some will take the time to comb through the meat section for the bigger, 1.5-pound monsters which they say grill up perfectly.
Black Angus Choice Strip Steak
The Black Angus Choice Strip Steak is the Aldi steak shoppers say is better than ribeye, but just barely. Customers say these steaks are surprisingly tender and they've received a 10/10 rating in online reviews from shoppers thanks to their price, texture, and flavor. You'll likewise find them in vacuum-sealed packages in the same section as the ribeye. The cost is $13.79 a pound, which makes these steaks an attractive alternative to the slightly more expensive ribeye.
New York strips cook up beautifully on the grill because they're a thicker cut of meat with a solid structure that doesn't shrink when it's put over high heat. Strip steaks also have a natural layer of fat along one edge that keeps the meat flavorful, tender, and juicy. As for the ones at Aldi, shoppers have good things to say. "I get my steak from Aldi only for the most part," wrote one Redditor. "We prefer the NY strip. It's delish."
Black Angus Choice Top Sirloin Steak
If you're looking for a great grilling steak with a price tag at $10 a pound, Aldi's Black Angus Choice Top Sirloin Steak is your solution. It's leaner than ribeye and strip steaks, so it sometimes gets overlooked, but customers say they've found this steak is an excellent option for the grill. It's a beefy, sturdy cut of meat that grills evenly and comes out tender and juicy. Sirloin also handles marinades and rubs well. Many Aldi shoppers use salt, pepper, and thyme to create a basic rub for this cut. Kinder's seasonings are also a great option for flavoring the steaks.
Some customers refer to Aldi's top sirloin steaks as "slabs" of meat because they come in big portions. Most of the individually packed steaks weigh close to 2 pounds. They're visually striking as they come off the grill, and they're sharable. "We buy the sirloin and cut it in half. Just right for 2 people with sides," writes one customer on Facebook. Another said: "Overall with cost it's the best."
Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin
Aldi's three-pack of Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin steaks might be even more popular than the giant versions sold in single packs. At $9 a pound, customers are happy with the budget-friendly price tag. Everything about these steaks makes them a great find for hosting backyard barbecues. You won't have to buy as many packages of meat to satisfy the crowd since they're sold in multi-packs. Plus, all three of those steaks will likely fit on your grill at once; shortening the wait time for dinner. They're a great choice for regular weekday meals as well. "I get the petit sirloin for my kid and it's a perfect size," writes one shopper on Reddit. Another adds: "I also buy the petite sirloin and love it. Just the right size for meal prepping and portion control. Surprisingly tender and flavorful."
The petite sirloin steaks at Aldi are super easy to cook on the grill, according to customers. "I grill them about 3-4 minutes on each side and they are perfect," says one shopper on Facebook. Reviews say you don't have to marinate them, but the steaks do hold up well in a marinade. One shopper writes that they let the steaks sit in soy sauce, pepper, and garlic salt before cooking. Add apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and rosemary to the marinade for a little extra flavor and tenderization.
DIY steaks with Aldi's Choice Bone-In Ribeye Roast
Are you ready to put a little more time into grilling your steak? You'll have to roll your sleeves up for this one. Aldi customers say they like to save a little money on ribeye steaks by purchasing a Specially Selected Choice Bone-In Ribeye Roast and slicing it into steaks themselves. . It's not available at the grocer as consistently as other great grilling steaks and typically sells out fast, but the cost is usually only $8 a pound. If you use the right technique, you'll get a handful of bone-in ribeye steaks from the rib roast. Use a 10-inch butcher's knife to slice between the bones and create 1½-inch thick steaks from the roast. Grill bone-in ribeye cut from Aldi's rib roast the same way you would any ribeye steak by searing it over high heat for 3-4 minutes on each side, taking care to create grill marks along the way.
Some customers cut the bones out of the rib roast at Aldi and set them aside for broth. After slicing thick steaks from the rest of the roast, you'll end up with a good amount of boneless ribeye. You can also cut the roast into a couple different kinds of steaks. One person on Reddit who used this method of processing a 15-pound rib roast said they ended up with seven boneless ribeye steaks, four rib cap steaks, and two pounds of fat for tallow.