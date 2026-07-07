Aldi Steaks That Customers Say Are Best For Grilling

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Aldi steaks are popular with customers for a few different reasons. They come in multi-packs with a price tag that feels like a bargain, for starters. There's also a wide variety of cuts in the meat section, from mini sirloins to larger rib roasts which you can slice into steaks yourself. Each type of steak cooks up a little differently. Thinly sliced steaks are best seared on the stovetop, for instance, and there's a whole subcategory of the best cuts of steak for juicy grilling. You'll find plenty of options for grilling steaks at Aldi as the grocer carries all the standard cuts of meat you'd find at other shops, but there are a few cuts that customers feel stand out from the rest.

When it's time to fire up the grill, people tend to look for steaks that stay juicy, tender, and flavorful as they cook. As such, grilling steaks should be sturdy (about 1½ to 2 inches thick), with plenty of marbling to keep them moist and tender. Aldi steaks which customers say are best for grilling include the Black Angus Choice Ribeye Steak, Black Angus Choice Strip Steak, Black Angus Choice Top Sirloin Steak, and Black Angus Choice Petite Sirloin Steaks. We're taking a deep dive into why these cuts of meat are so popular with Aldi customers.