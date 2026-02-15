The Aldi Steak Shoppers Say Is Better Than Ribeye
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Aldi ribeye has great reviews from long-loyal customers, but it's not the only type of high-quality, vacuum-sealed steak waiting in the grocery store's beef section. Among the selection of thin-sliced, boneless eye of rounds and multi-packs of cube steaks is a cut of meat that shoppers have made a staple in their house — and they're often saving money in the process. Aldi customers say they're bypassing the grass-fed ribeye steaks in favor of New York strip steaks, and they're not going back any time soon.
Aldi customers are famous for sharing their great finds and total flops online, and shoppers are chattering about the high quality, incredible flavor, and reliability of the strip steaks. Plus, they're about a dollar a pound less than the grass-fed ribeye. In a Facebook post on Aldi Aisle of Shame, one customer said even the discount New York strips are fabulous, writing that some she bought on sale (priced at half off!) were tasty even after a few weeks in the freezer. "Strips are far from my favorite; however, these were tender, juicy, and flavorful despite being cooked a bit more than I generally like," she wrote. "They disappeared very quickly. Definitely a win."
According to customer reviews, Aldi's NY strip steaks rarely disappoint. "Safest option is their strips. I've never had a subpar piece," wrote one customer on Reddit. Another Redditor said, "The only steak I buy is the Aldi grass-fed NY strip! I love it and can't beat the price!"
How fans are cooking up Aldi's popular grass-fed New York strip steaks
New York strip steaks are generally sturdier than ribeye steaks because they aren't as fatty, and that difference in fat content changes the steak's ideal cooking method. While ribeyes are steaks you should reverse sear, the leaner and slightly tougher New York strip benefits from hot and fast cooking methods like pan-searing or flame-grilling. To make that steak taste like it came from a five-star restaurant, make sure to pat it dry before cooking. Feel free to finish it off with as much garlic butter as you deem necessary.
NY strip aficionados online suggest using a tool like this ThermoPro digital meat thermometer to avoid overcooking the steak — it's easier to judge doneness by temperature instead of time. There are those that firmly believe lean steaks should only be enjoyed rare or medium-rare — they don't have a lot of collagen and connective tissue that needs time to break down with heat. Cooking a NY strip past medium could result in an overly tough bite, so aim for between 120 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit.