The Aldi Steak Shoppers Say Is Better Than Ribeye

Aldi ribeye has great reviews from long-loyal customers, but it's not the only type of high-quality, vacuum-sealed steak waiting in the grocery store's beef section. Among the selection of thin-sliced, boneless eye of rounds and multi-packs of cube steaks is a cut of meat that shoppers have made a staple in their house — and they're often saving money in the process. Aldi customers say they're bypassing the grass-fed ribeye steaks in favor of New York strip steaks, and they're not going back any time soon.

Aldi customers are famous for sharing their great finds and total flops online, and shoppers are chattering about the high quality, incredible flavor, and reliability of the strip steaks. Plus, they're about a dollar a pound less than the grass-fed ribeye. In a Facebook post on Aldi Aisle of Shame, one customer said even the discount New York strips are fabulous, writing that some she bought on sale (priced at half off!) were tasty even after a few weeks in the freezer. "Strips are far from my favorite; however, these were tender, juicy, and flavorful despite being cooked a bit more than I generally like," she wrote. "They disappeared very quickly. Definitely a win."

According to customer reviews, Aldi's NY strip steaks rarely disappoint. "Safest option is their strips. I've never had a subpar piece," wrote one customer on Reddit. Another Redditor said, "The only steak I buy is the Aldi grass-fed NY strip! I love it and can't beat the price!"