Level Up Your Lasagna Instantly With Just A Dash Of This Savory Sauce

Lasagna, generally speaking, needs no improvement. When you have a base as dependable as noodles, tomato sauce, meat, and various cheeses, you don't need to do a whole lot more to make it delicious. But if you want to go the extra mile and impress, you may want to boost the flavor a bit. That's why it would do you some good to add a bit of fish sauce to your lasagna sauce mixture.

"Fish sauce!" we hear you cry. "Why on earth would I add something like fish sauce to lasagna?" Well, if you add just a tablespoon of fish sauce to your sauce, whether you're using it by itself or mixed with meat, it won't make your lasagna taste like seafood. It'll just add some nice, well-rounded umami flavor to your dish — a little salty, a little meaty, and enough to make your mouth water. Just let your guests know about the secret ingredient in case they have allergies; they might raise eyebrows at the unusual lasagna addition, but they'll come to agree with you.