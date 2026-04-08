The Popular Vietnamese Fish Sauce Chef Melissa King Swears By

If you're new to it, the sauce aisle at Asian grocery stores can be downright intimidating. There's a whole universe of soy sauces, versatile ingredients like oyster sauce, and one kitchen staple for many households: fish sauce. And even then, there's a wide array of fish sauce brands available. Celebrity chef Melissa King once posted a helpful video on Instagram giving her followers a bird's-eye view of the sauce aisle, and couched within it was her recommendation for the very fish sauce that she buys.

That would be the Viet Huong Three Crabs fish sauce, simply called "Three Crabs" by most. It comes in a clear glass bottle featuring a white-pink gradient label (with three crabs for the logo, naturally), and it's also the same fish sauce I keep stocked in my home kitchen.

While Viet Huong is a company founded by a Chinese-born Vietnamese immigrant to the United States, it's actually a product of Thailand that's processed in Hong Kong (I know, confusing). To top it off, it's so popular in other types of cuisines that it has multiple languages written on the label, including Korean. Three Crabs is the sauce I watched my mom use while growing up, and it's my favorite for its balanced flavor and sweetness, though its savory and deeply umami punch is typically what you use it for.