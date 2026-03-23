The Best Sauce For Punching Up The Umami In Meatloaf In An Instant

Many meatloaf recipes call for covering the top with ketchup before baking, which makes for a sweet-tasting topping. Other, more unexpected meatloaf sauces and glazes such as barbecue sauce, jam, or maple syrup, double down on the sweetness, but if you're more into savory flavors, you might want to try fish sauce, a condiment far too versatile to be reserved for stir-frys. This tip comes courtesy of Erica Blaire Roby, who is Food Network's "Master of Cue" Champion and also the founder, owner, and champion pitmaster at Blue Smoke Blaire BBQ.

Roby assured us that a small quantity of fish sauce won't overwhelm the meatloaf's beefy nature. As she explained, "A teaspoon won't taste fishy but will quietly add a lot of umami." She did, however, caution not to overdo it, since at a certain point, you probably will start to taste the fermented fish. What's more, too much fish sauce, like too much of any salty ingredient (including salt), can throw off the balance of a dish.