Clam Juice Is A Terrible Fish Sauce Substitute. Here's What To Use Instead

It never fails: You have a dish in mind that is calling your name, but when you start to put it together, you realize you forgot the key component that brings it all together at the grocery store. That means it's time to pivot and consider alternatives, like substituting lentils for beans in soup. Thankfully, there are typically ingredients lying around the kitchen that will work in a pinch, but some ingredients, like fish sauce, have a special nuance that is hard to simulate. You may think clam juice would work — after all, it's fishy too, right? Wrong. According to an authority on Vietnamese cuisine we spoke with, tossing clam juice into a Vietnamese dish is the best way to ruin your meal.

Bryan Quoc Le is a Vietnamese American food scientist who authored "150 Food Science Questions Answered" and is the founder and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, and he harbors some strong opinions about using clam juice as a fish sauce alternative. "No, please do not do this," he said. "If you do not have fish sauce, do not use clam juice."

Quoc Le is practically begging folks to skip clam juice if fish sauce is nowhere in sight, even going as far as to suggest just forgoing that component altogether if you don't have a proper substitute. "It is better to simply exclude it or add MSG and salt to compensate if available," he said. MSG is a valuable kitchen staple that can add an important savory element to a host of dishes, and therein lies the reason it is a far superior substitution.