Can You Substitute Lentils For Beans When Making Soup?
Imagine this: You open the pantry looking for a can of beans, but all you find is a bag of red lentils. It's not what the recipe calls for, but it'll work in a pinch, right? That's true, it will, but there are some stipulations. To find out what those are, we reached out to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food." Turns out, the biggest factor is cooking time.
"Cooking time for beans and lentils is not the same," Politte told The Takeout. "While beans can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on the type and whether they're soaked beforehand, lentils usually cook in about 15 to 30 minutes." Politte attributes this to size and makeup. Lentils are 70% water and 9% protein, while beans are 73% water and 5% protein. "Lentils are smaller and have a different structure, allowing them to cook more quickly and evenly without soaking," he explains. "Soaking beans helps them soften and reduce cooking time. With lentils, you can rinse them and cook them immediately."
How to make soup with lentils
If you decide to use lentils in a batch of soup, Politte says there are three ideas to keep in mind. First, is the cooking time. "Lentils cook faster." To avoid mushy, overcooked lentils, add them to the soup 20 minutes before serving so they stay tender. Another important factor to be aware of is seasoning. "Adjust the spices and be mindful of the salt," he continued. This step creates a balanced, flavorful soup. Lastly, consider the soup's texture. "Lentils are softer and may change the soup's consistency." Consider using a blender to thicken your soup, and be mindful of how much liquid you're adding to prevent an overly watery soup.
Politte offered one final piece of advice: "Avoid using lentils in soups that require larger beans, such as chili or minestrone." Compared to beans, lentils can't hold up in size or texture in recipes that call for bigger legumes. If you do try it, you might end up with an oatmeal-like consistency.