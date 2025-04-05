Can You Substitute Lentils For Beans When Making Soup?

Imagine this: You open the pantry looking for a can of beans, but all you find is a bag of red lentils. It's not what the recipe calls for, but it'll work in a pinch, right? That's true, it will, but there are some stipulations. To find out what those are, we reached out to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food." Turns out, the biggest factor is cooking time.

"Cooking time for beans and lentils is not the same," Politte told The Takeout. "While beans can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on the type and whether they're soaked beforehand, lentils usually cook in about 15 to 30 minutes." Politte attributes this to size and makeup. Lentils are 70% water and 9% protein, while beans are 73% water and 5% protein. "Lentils are smaller and have a different structure, allowing them to cook more quickly and evenly without soaking," he explains. "Soaking beans helps them soften and reduce cooking time. With lentils, you can rinse them and cook them immediately."