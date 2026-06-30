TikTok's Fried Sandwich Boats Left Me With Burnt Bread, Dry Eggs, And Grease In My Veins

I snipped the corner off the Ziploc bag, just like in the video, and started piping its contents into the least-burned slice of bread I had made. What came out looked, well, like something I probably shouldn't mention on an esteemed food publication like The Takeout. The egg whites were in coarse (some might say "rustic") chunks and the whole thing was strangely kind of khaki-colored thanks to the dark red paprika mixing in with the egg yolks. This was not at all what the video depicted, by the way; its version was a glossy and wet egg salad sandwich that looked much more appealing.

Upon my first big bite, I wasn't entirely displeased — it just tasted like an egg salad sandwich on appealingly fried bread. But I came to realize something almost immediately: There was almost no salt in the egg salad, save the bits of bacon in it. And there was barely any bacon in it either, just 1¼ tablespoons of chopped bacon for six whole eggs. It was also painfully dry, basically just mushed up hard-boiled egg with almost no mayo gluing it together. While I could see the paprika, I definitely couldn't taste it. At least the bread was crisp thanks to being fried, but it did leave me with one undesired parting gift.

My fingers were absolutely covered in grease. And I could taste a bunch of it in my mouth. So not only did I eat a bunch of unseasoned egg salad, I'd followed it up with a shot of oil. If I'd hoovered a bunch of these things down (the burnt ones were a blessing in disguise), I'd have been in some serious digestive trouble in a few hours. But since the egg salad was no good, I only ate about half of one before I called it quits. I was looking forward to the idea of egg salad in taco-shaped fried bread, but there's no way to fry white bread without it soaking up a ton of grease, plus the egg salad itself has to be good. That's what I get for recreating something that was narrated with a weird AI voice. Plus, I should have known something was off when I was standing there squishing eggs in a plastic bag. Actually, now that I think about it, there were red flags everywhere, and I ignored every single one of them. This just goes to show that egg salad is already perfect as-is, and trying to mess with a good thing, is in fact, a bad one.