The Space-Saving Kitchen Essential You Can Grab At Dollar Tree For Under $2

If you're interested in saving space or want to swap out everyday houseware items, you should consider heading over to Dollar Tree to stock up on affordable kitchen supplies. While everything is more than a dollar now due to inflation, $1.25 is still an absolute steal for those amazing kitchen basics, including McCormick Top Rack Dishwasher Safe Kitchen Colanders.

Compact and eye-catching, the McCormick colanders at Dollar Tree are the perfect space-saving find for any culinary area. Made with a durable but lightweight plastic material, they're stackable but can also be flattened to fit in tight spaces like drawers, cupboards, and pantries. And if they ever get dirty, you can just rinse it off in the sink or plop them into the dishwasher — just make sure they dry completely before you collapse them and put them way. The McCormick colanders also come in an array of fun colors, which makes for an excellent stocking stuffer or care package.