The Space-Saving Kitchen Essential You Can Grab At Dollar Tree For Under $2
If you're interested in saving space or want to swap out everyday houseware items, you should consider heading over to Dollar Tree to stock up on affordable kitchen supplies. While everything is more than a dollar now due to inflation, $1.25 is still an absolute steal for those amazing kitchen basics, including McCormick Top Rack Dishwasher Safe Kitchen Colanders.
Compact and eye-catching, the McCormick colanders at Dollar Tree are the perfect space-saving find for any culinary area. Made with a durable but lightweight plastic material, they're stackable but can also be flattened to fit in tight spaces like drawers, cupboards, and pantries. And if they ever get dirty, you can just rinse it off in the sink or plop them into the dishwasher — just make sure they dry completely before you collapse them and put them way. The McCormick colanders also come in an array of fun colors, which makes for an excellent stocking stuffer or care package.
A versatile kitchen gadget from Dollar Tree
McCormick Top Rack Dishwasher Safe Kitchen Colanders are, of course, perfect for draining pasta, but what other ways can you use these collapsible kitchen tools? Well, they can aid in washing vegetables, fruits, and even canned beans; some people have even managed to use them to poach eggs. While a colander is different than a sieve in the fact that it is better for filtering out bigger-sized items, it can still help strain smaller, more delicate food items like rice, tea leaves, and coffee grounds in a quick pinch.
Baking fans can even use these colanders to sift flour, strain fruit to make the perfect topping for sweet breakfast treats, and create chocolate molds. Those with a green thumb can use them as hanging planters to add a touch of nature to their cozy living room. And because they're easy to clean, they can be even used as an on-the-go dry food bowl for pets. Offering versatility and endless space-saving possibilities for the kitchen, the McCormick colanders are definitely worth a trip to your local Dollar Tree.