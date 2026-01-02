The Difference Between A Colander And A Sieve And When To Use Them

In addition to rinsing and draining, a heat-resistant colander can also serve as a steaming basket for vegetables. As Sur La Table instructs: "Simply place the colander over pot filled with water that's lower than the bottom of the colander. Cover with a lid and let the steam do its trick." A colander can also moonlight as a proofing basket. Save decision fatigue when perusing bannetons online because the secret to the best homemade bread is already in your kitchen. Line your colander with a lightly floured towel first, so there are no air holes, before plopping your dough inside and covering it with another towel or a shower cap.

Sieves are the magic gadget behind a clever hack that makes frozen butter instantly spreadable — grate the stick of butter with the back of a sieve to soften it quickly. Be warned: no matter what you use a sieve for, they can be aggravating to clean if you don't do it properly. The best way to clean a sieve is to take care of it as soon as you're done using it. The longer the food particles sit in the mesh, the more difficult they are to remove. If anything gets stuck, use a scrub brush to gently dislodge it, and ensure you rinse it on both sides. Some sieves are dishwasher safe, but be sure to still clean them by hand immediately after use. Now that you learned there are many ways to use colanders and sieves, let this knowledge breathe new life into the tools you already have.