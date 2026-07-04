The Boxed Ingredient That Turns Mac And Cheese Into The Ultimate Comfort Food

While some prefer to let their creative juice flow in the kitchen, leveling up cuisine by carefully crafting add-ons that make them pop, sometimes all you need to upgrade a dish is something simple from the pantry. Mac and cheese is the perfect example. There are endless ways to turn mac and cheese into an extra-delicious dinner with modest ingredients. Veggies, salsas, and even beer for a boozy mac and cheese are some options, but for the ultimate comfort food, reach for a box of stuffing mix.

Using boxed stuffing as a flavorful topper for mac and cheese means the dish should be baked, but honestly, that's the best way to make it anyway. The whole process is fairly straightforward. Follow the directions on your box of stuffing to get that element ready, then use your favorite baked mac and cheese recipe to create the other part. Top the soupy noodle mixture with shredded cheese to make it extra cheesy, then crown it with your stuffing and bake as normal until it's bubbly.

By topping the dish with stuffing, you're essentially combining two beloved side dishes into a carb-laden entree. But you don't have to stop there. There are plenty of ingredients that can further enhance baked mac and cheese topped with stuffing without much effort on your part.