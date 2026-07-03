What Employees Really Think About Working At Costco

Almost everyone has heard of the wonder that is the bulk purchasing metropolis of Costco. It's a place known to make customers completely abandon their planned budgets but somehow still feel justified with their purchases. In fact, shopping at the warehouse store might make you feel so good that you start to wonder what it would be like to work there. Not only would you be able to find out the real reason that Costco employees check your receipt at the exit or what it means when the store bell chimes, but you would be earning some money in the process. Before making the leap, though, you might want to hear what current employees are saying about their work experiences.

Luckily, to receive answers to these inquiries, you won't need to go around interviewing Costco staff or waiting on your Uncle Gerald, whose friend of a friend still works there, to call you back. As with most questions on your mind these days, Reddit has come to the rescue with a recent thread. The thread asks current Costco employees what they think about the job, mentioning that the original poster's wife is considering applying but would like some feedback. The post has garnered quite a few notes on how Costco workers feel about their positions. It seems that, as with every job, there are pros and cons to working at Costco.